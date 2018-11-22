Search

Local Festive Favourites: Save when you shop locally in Norfolk this Christmas

22 November, 2018 - 09:01
The Eatsern Daily Press's Local Festive Favourites advent calendar will reveal dozens of deals in the lead up to Christmas (Picture: Simon Finlay)

Archant Norfolk

The Eastern Daily Press is encouraging readers to save money and shop local with our Norfolk Christmas offers

In the run-up to the big day our very special advent calendar will bring you new offers every step of the way.

Check back on our Local Festive Favourites advent calendar each morning and a new offer will be revealed.

We’ve got heaps of discounts from a variety of well-known, independent shops and businesses.

Starting on November 22, we’ve got Black Friday, Cyber Monday and the rest of your Christmas shopping sorted.

From free-range turkeys to special gifts to furniture for the New Year, we’ve got it covered.

CHECK OUT OUR LOCAL FESTIVE FAVOURITES ADVENT CALENDAR HERE

