Search

Advanced search

Town turns to community to fund Christmas lights

PUBLISHED: 18:08 05 September 2020 | UPDATED: 18:08 05 September 2020

North Walsham Christmas lights switch on. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

North Walsham Christmas lights switch on. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2012

A town’s Christmas lights committee has turned to the community to fund its display after a turbulent year for traders meant the group did not want to rely solely on their donations.

Christmas lights switch on in North Walsham, Picture: MARK BULLIMOREChristmas lights switch on in North Walsham, Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

A Crowdfunding page has been seen members of the North Walsham community raise £430 so far to fund the lights which are usually financed by donations from town centre businesses.

Organiser Colin Jeary said the group did not want to rely on local businesses after trade had been heavily impacted by lockdown and road closures for social distancing and gas works.

He said: “We’ve not asked for donations from all the businesses in the town yet this year because with the outbreak of COVID along with the closures in the town for gas works and social distancing, we had a feeling that we wouldn’t get a good response from the traders.

You may also want to watch:

“COVID and gas works have hit them hard, particularly in the centre of the town, and with the switch-on now being cancelled we can’t get any revenue from the stalls or Santa’s grotto which obviously also helps fund the lights, so we’ve turned to the community.

“We will be asking the traders eventually to donate if at all possible, which generally they do, we’ll only be asking for £20 each from them, which is a lot less than most towns ask for.”

The display normally costs around £1,500 including running costs, with Mr Jeary saying there is always one set of lights that malfunctions during the testing process.

Mr Jeary is also concerned that a local lockdown would mean that there could be no lights at all.

He added: “We’re going to try and get something up, but at the time we had the meeting it was basically pending any other eventualities which could happen between now and the time that we put them up, because if there’s another lockdown then maybe we’re not going to be able to.”

The group is in discussion with businesses to place collection buckets in shops, but currently the best place to donate is via the Just Giving page https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/nwxmaslight

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Norfolk placed on national coronavirus ‘watchlist’ after Banham Poultry outbreak

Banham Poultry in Attleborough, where there has been an Covid-19 outbreak/Norfolk's Director of Public Health Dr Louise Smith. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY/ELLA WILKINSON

Extinction Rebellion protest delays Archant’s daily newspaper deliveries

Police and fire services outside the Newsprinters printing works at Broxbourne, Hertfordshire, protesters continue to use bamboo lock-ons and vans to block the road. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Death of teenage cyclist was the ‘98th collision outside our home’

The junction on the A134 at Northwold, where a 17-year-old cyclist died after a collision Picture: Chris Bishop

New £110k children’s playground opens to public

The New Castle Acre Children's Playground. Picture: CAPFA

9 of the prettiest villages you should visit in Norfolk

Thornham, one of the prettiest villages in Norfolk Picture: Chris Bishop

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Owning a wood burner: how will the new government regulations affect you?

A new wood burner can make a cosy addition to your living room. Picture: Getty Images

9 of the prettiest villages you should visit in Norfolk

Thornham, one of the prettiest villages in Norfolk Picture: Chris Bishop

Man in hospital after Broads bridge scrapes off scalp

Hemsby lifeboat travelled to the Broads to administer first aid to a man whose scalp had been badly scraped by Ludham Bridge. Photo: Daniel Hurd

Jeremy Corbyn dines in seaside restaurant on Norfolk holiday

Jeremy Corbyn dined at the Coast Pizza and Gyro restaurant in Gorleston, with owner Kiki Kikis on the far right. Picture: Coast Pizza

Conservative MP’s husband calls coronavirus a ‘mental illness’ as he joins anti-vaxx march

The EDP is calling on Norwich North MP Chloe Smith to strongly condemn her husband Sandy McFadzean's views about covonavirus Photo: Bob Hobbs

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Tributes paid to “utterly devoted” parents after fatal collision

Tributes have been paid to two “utterly devoted” parents, Robert Bateman and Paula Bateman, who died after a collision in Fenland. Photo: Cambridgeshire Police

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 3-1 League Cup first round exit at Luton Town

Norwich City slipped to a 3-1 League Cup defeat at Luton Town Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Collins hat-trick prevents City cup progression

Bali Mumba impressed during his Norwich City debut against Luton Town. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Man seeks compensation after ‘pride and joy’ car is ‘ruined’ by roadworks

John Bacon's Jaguar XF which he paid £1200 to get fixed after he claims the tyres and paintwork were ruined by Norfolk County Council roadworks. Picture: JOHN BACON

Norwich City transfer rumours: Newcastle launch bid for Lewis; clubs in talks

Jamal Lewis is edging closer to the Norwich City exit door. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images