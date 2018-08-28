Search

Norfolk chip shop gives away 300 Halloween meals and promises Christmas repeat

PUBLISHED: 12:36 07 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:29 07 November 2018

Cengiz Bolat, left, of Baileys Fsh and Chip shop in Diss, which gave away free Halloween meals and are opening Christmas Day for free lunch. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Cengiz Bolat, left, of Baileys Fsh and Chip shop in Diss, which gave away free Halloween meals and are opening Christmas Day for free lunch. Picture: Sonya Duncan

A popular fish and chip shop that served 300 free portions of sausage and chips to Halloween trick-or-treaters is to again give free fish and chips on Christmas Day to those in need.

Local youngsters in Halloween fancy dress who recieved free meals at Baileys Fsh and Chip shop in Diss. Picture: Cengiz BolatLocal youngsters in Halloween fancy dress who recieved free meals at Baileys Fsh and Chip shop in Diss. Picture: Cengiz Bolat

Community-minded Baileys Fish and Chips in Diss will repeat its festive goodwill by running ‘Nobody Eats Alone’ that sees them deliver vital food packages on December 25.

The shop, in Shelfanger Road, which won a 2017 Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Award for its community work, is again looking for suggestions on where to send the food packages while also opening on Christmas Day, to make sure no-one spends the most special time of year alone.

The success of its previous Christmas offer sparked a Halloween spin-off and the shop served about 250-300 free sausage and chips last Wednesday.

Cengiz Bolat, who runs the shop with his business partner Cemal Kayguszuz, said: “The idea came because traditionally children knock on doors to get some sweets, so I thought we’ll give them something different. We had so many children and families in Halloween costumes, it was fantastic.”

On Christmas Day the shop will be open from 3pm until 8pm and is hoping to deliver food packages to surrounding care homes and communities. If you know of a home that would benefit, contact the store on 01379 308130.

The fish and chip shop opened has opened doors to offer support to people at Christmas in the last two years. After putting the word out on social media, it received numerous messages of support and gratitude from not only Norfolk but across the country.

Mr Bolat, who took over the shop in 2016, said it would not be possible to stay open without the support from his regular customers and they wanted to give something back.

“We wanted to do something for the local care homes in case they need anything on Christmas Day,” he said.

“It’s not about the food or giving something away, it is about the message of goodwill to the local public that we are thinking about them at Christmas.”

