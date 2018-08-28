Search

Norfolk GoGo Hare charity celebrates half a century

PUBLISHED: 14:53 01 December 2018 | UPDATED: 15:08 01 December 2018

Norfolk-based children's charity Break turns 50. PHOTO: Jack Edwards, Break

Archant

Norfolk-based children’s charity Break has celebrated its 50th anniversary.

Break, which also has a network of more than 50 shops, was founded on November 28, 1968.

Judith Davison, her late husband, Geoffrey, and Canon Leslie Morley initially founded the organisation to provide short breaks for vulnerable children and their families, starting with holiday centres Rainbow and Sandcastle in Sheringham and Hunstanton.

The ethos of the charity remains unchanged - to ensure vulnerable children, young people and families receive the support they need to flourish and grow.

Earlier this year Break brought happiness to thousands of people across Norfolk with the GoGo Hares trail which saw 50 hare sculptures displayed around the county, before being auction off for more than £400,000 in aid of Break.

Hilary Richards, Break CEO, said: “What an incredible year it has been for Break, with a series of special events throughout the past 12 months to celebrate Break’s 50th anniversary, including the hugely popular GoGoHares sculpture trail and a mix of My Break 50 challenges to help raise vital funds for the charity.”

“Over the past 50 years we have grown from a small family charity providing short breaks for children with disabilities to one that offers a wide range of support to vulnerable children, young people and families across the region who need us.

“With the help of all our amazing fundraisers, corporate partners, volunteers and our teams, we will continue to develop what we do to ensure that we are changing young lives for the next 50 years.”

Since 1968, Break has grown to be a significant regional charity and now provides homes for looked after children through small scale children’s homes and a fostering service, homes and short breaks for children with physical and learning disabilities, and support for children and families in the community through the Break Family Centre.

The charity has also developed expertise in supporting young people leaving the formal care system at 18, or younger, with its Moving on Team and is now pioneering a model of support for young care leavers that has the potential to be rolled out nationally through the Staying Close Staying Connected project.

Break produce birthday bundle as they turn 50

To help celebrate Break’s 50th Anniversary, people can purchase a bundle of commemorative GoGoHares history for £24.99.

The bundle includes:

Your choice of mini GoGoHares figurine - Osc-Hare Gold ‘ears up’ or Chrome-Hare the Silver ‘moongazer’.

The Official Guide Book - detailing all 50 City and 18 county hares, plus the 154 leverets .

A soft cuddle hare teddy.

A pair of hare ears.

A tea towel.

A GoGoHares tote bag.

Visit www.break-charity.org/ or call 01603 670108 to place an order.

Available until Wednesday, December 12 or while stocks last.

