Can you help bring Christmas cheer to teens in care?

Norfolk County Council is hoping to provide more than 150 children in care with Christmas gifts this year through its Christmas appeal - Credit: Archant

An appeal which hopes to bring some festive cheer to 16 to 19-year-olds who won't be spending Christmas with their families has been launched.

Young people living in supported accommodation can often go without speaking to relatives over the festive period, making it a particularly challenging time of year.

To help raise spirits, Norfolk County Council's gift-giving scheme hopes to reach more than 150 children by providing individuals with vouchers that can be used at a variety of retailers in the county.

Cllr John Fisher, cabinet member for Children's Services at Norfolk County Council - Credit: Norfolk County Council

Cllr John Fisher, cabinet member for Children’s Services, said: “This scheme will make a world of difference for a young person this Christmas.

“Over the last two years we have been amazed by the support for this scheme and the young people have been so very grateful to know they are in people’s thoughts.”

The deadline for donations is Friday, December 17, and they can be made via e-vouchers or by buying vouchers at participating stores.

More information about the scheme can be found here.