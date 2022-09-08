Norfolk police chiefs hail Queen’s ‘extraordinary life of service’

Norfolk’s chief constable and police and crime commissioner have paid tribute to the Queen saying the force had a “long and proud history of serving the Royal Family”.

Chief constable Paul Sanford said: “This is an incredibly sad day for our country and today we are a nation in mourning for our head of state.

The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh leaving Sandringham Church - Credit: Ian Burt

“As the longest serving monarch in British history, Her Majesty has shown an extraordinary commitment to a life of service, becoming a much loved and respected figure.”

“Her devotion to duty during her 70-year reign has been inspirational and I believe people across the country are deeply proud to have lived with her as their Queen.”

Police and crime commissioner for Norfolk, Giles Orpen-Smellie, said “we are a nation in mourning”.

“Her Majesty the Queen will be forever remembered for her life of service to the country and to the Commonwealth,” he said.

“She has been a much-loved and hugely respected figure and a constant presence throughout most of our lives.

It is with deep sadness we offer our heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. As a mark of respect during this period of national mourning, flags at all of our buildings will be lowered to half-mast. https://t.co/QLjc9mkoXW — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) September 8, 2022

“Here in Norfolk, the county has long enjoyed a particularly special relationship with the Royal Family, with the Queen having spent a great deal of time at Sandringham with her late husband His Royal Highness, the Duke of Edinburgh and their family, enjoying the beautiful countryside, especially at Christmas.

“I know the death of Her Majesty will be met with sadness and keenly felt by people across the county."

Norfolk Constabulary oversees a dedicated royalty protection group that provides security to the Queen’s Sandringham Estate.

Dersingham Police Station is around two miles north of Sandringham.

Mr Sanford said: “With Sandringham being a much-loved country retreat for members of the Royal Family, including Her Majesty and her late husband the His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh, our county has a close bond with royal tradition.

“The constabulary has a long and proud history of serving the Royal Family at Sandringham and today, we join the nation in offering our thoughts and sincere condolences to them and pay tribute to the life of Her Majesty the Queen.”

Police oversee crowds at Sandringham Church - Credit: Archant

Mr Orpen-Smellie said: “Norfolk Constabulary plays a vital role in ensuring the safety of the Royal Family at Sandringham and this moment will bring enormous sadness to all officers who have taken on such duties down the years.

“My deepest condolences and sympathies are with the entire Royal Family at this very sad hour.

“God save the Queen. Long live the King.”