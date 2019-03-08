Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Chef's miraculous recovery after slicing through arm in horrific chainsaw incident

PUBLISHED: 18:49 07 May 2019 | UPDATED: 18:49 07 May 2019

James Mortimer shows his scar on his left arm from slicing through it with a chainsaw while cutting a tree down. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

James Mortimer shows his scar on his left arm from slicing through it with a chainsaw while cutting a tree down. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2019

A Norfolk head chef has made a remarkable return to work - three weeks after he sliced halfway through his arm with a chainsaw.

James Mortimer's scar on his left arm from slicing through it with a chainsaw while cutting a tree down. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYJames Mortimer's scar on his left arm from slicing through it with a chainsaw while cutting a tree down. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

James Mortimer was cutting down a tree at a family member's home when he slipped and dropped the chainsaw, causing a severe injury that triggered a swift 999 call-out.

Amid fears that he would lose the use of his arm, speedy medics rushed him to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) where skilled surgeons stitched his tendons, nerves and muscles back together.

Now the 33-year-old head chef at the Marsham Arms in Hevingham is back in the kitchen - and thankful to the medical staff who saved his arm.

Mr Mortimer, from Dereham, told how the emergency happened on April 11: "I lost my footing, I put my arm out to try and steady myself and while I was taking my left hand off, my right hand didn't have the strength and I dropped the chainsaw, and 50pc of my arm was exposed."

James Mortimer's bandaged arm after he sliced through it with a chainsaw while cutting down a tree. Picture: James MortimerJames Mortimer's bandaged arm after he sliced through it with a chainsaw while cutting down a tree. Picture: James Mortimer

You may also want to watch:

Mr Mortimer, who used to be in the fire service, said he knew the initial steps to take.

He said: "I didn't pass out, I've seen a lot of terrible stuff being in the fire service, but I had to take control. The first thing I did was check I could use my extremities, and I could, so I knew that whatever I had done it was going to be alright."

Emergency services were called and Mr Mortimer, who lost one-and-a-half pints of blood, said a first responder arrived and then Ryan Warwick, a critical care paramedic with the Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS). He was followed by a three-man crew from the ambulance  service.

James Mortimer with his wife, Jenna, and daughter, Aiya-Grace, with their dogs, Sausage and Daisy. Picture: James MortimerJames Mortimer with his wife, Jenna, and daughter, Aiya-Grace, with their dogs, Sausage and Daisy. Picture: James Mortimer

"I was more worried about my family than anything else," said Mr Mortimer, who has 10-month-old daughter Aiya-Grace with wife Jenna. "How it was going to impact one my little girl and my wife, if I was going to lose a percentage of my arm."

Mr Mortimer said he was the "talk of the emergency department" as clinicians all wanted to look at his injury. He was kept in overnight and after five hours in surgery the next day he was able to go home.

Although he has not got a lot of feeling in his arm, it is expected to return. But he was full of praise for emergency services, and said: "Someone was watching over me that day. They were brilliant, very professional, really quick, it's seamless."

Most Read

Brother and sister inherit £140,000 lottery windfall from grandad they never knew

Danny Curran, of Finders International (back) and Norfolk beneficiary Nick Christou, who has inherited his granfather's lottery windfall, and his wife Karen. Picture: Anthony Upton

Man in ‘serious condition’ following fall

A man remains in a serious condition after a cardiac arrest following fall over the weekend. Picture: Google Earth

Why these derelict buildings remain empty on a Norwich industrial estate

The empty units at Norwich Airport Industrial Estate. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Revealed: The hero who persuaded Teemu Pukki to join Norwich City

Teemu Pukki with the trophy as the Norwich City victory parade snakes it's way though Norwich city centre. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 06/05/2019

Norwich City transfer rumours: Barbet and Enrich in Canaries’ sights

Yoann Barbet is being touted with a move to Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Most Read

LIVE: Norwich City promotion celebrations

Norwich City fans gather at City Hall for the celebration parade. From left, Hayley Dunnett; Harry Abbott, six; Yvette Adcock; and Kirsty Abbott. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Everything you need to know about the Norwich City promotion parade

The promotion parade route map. Photo: NCFC

‘We may have had some slight bus issues’ - Norwich City team jump on different bus for parade

Norwich City manager Daniel Farke with the trophy as the Norwich City victory parade snakes it's way though Norwich city centre. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 06/05/2019

Motorcyclist seriously injured in A140 crash

A crash between a car and a motorcycle on the A140. Photo: Stuart Warren

Brother and sister inherit £140,000 lottery windfall from grandad they never knew

Danny Curran, of Finders International (back) and Norfolk beneficiary Nick Christou, who has inherited his granfather's lottery windfall, and his wife Karen. Picture: Anthony Upton

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

This iconic city hotel could be brought back into use after 42 years

The Royal Hotel, Bank Plain, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man in ‘serious condition’ following fall

A man remains in a serious condition after a cardiac arrest following fall over the weekend. Picture: Google Earth

Dispersal order in place for Rosary Road following drug dealing reports

The area around Rosary Road and Old Library Woods, where residents are concerned about drug dealing and sex workers. Photo: Archant

Five homes for sale in Norwich perfect for a Premier footballer

Fit for a Premier League footballer? A six bedroom house in Brundall. Pic: Pymm & Co.

Chef’s miraculous recovery after slicing through arm in horrific chainsaw incident

James Mortimer shows his scar on his left arm from slicing through it with a chainsaw while cutting a tree down. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists