Summer appeal to support Norfolk's young people after lockdown

Published: 4:47 PM June 23, 2021

Jordan is a young person in Norfolk who has been supported by The Benjamin Foundation. - Credit: The Benjamin Foundation

A fundraising appeal to support Norfolk’s young people and help build their confidence after lockdown has been launched – and here is how you can get involved.

The Benjamin Foundation has launched its Summer of Hope appeal to support the mental health and emotional wellbeing of young people across the county.

Recent research by Young Minds revealed that 67pc of young people surveyed in January 2021 believe that the pandemic will have a long-term negative effect on their mental health.

The Benjamin Foundation is now calling for individuals, local businesses and community groups to get involved to raise much needed funds to build their self-esteem and overcome challenges around gaining employment and training.

Jordan, 21, is a resident at one of The Benjamin Foundation’s accommodation centres.

He said: “Mental Health is like a pitch-black room where the light doesn’t work.

“You just have a torch but keeping it on all day, every day is tiring. Nobody can hold that torch for 24 hours a day – you get exhausted. You need somebody to help you fix the light.

“I can credit a lot of my confidence and independence to them. I know it’s in you all along – you just need the circumstances to unlock it and it wouldn’t have happened if I hadn’t come here.”

The Benjamin Foundation has been supporting local children and young people for over 25 years and now helps in the region of 2,000 people every year across Norfolk and Suffolk.

Rachel Hogg, communications coordinator, added: “Covid has had a huge impact on the mental health of so many people.

“Our Summer of Hope appeal aims to support more local young people like Jordan to overcome challenges with their emotional wellbeing, build their confidence and resilience to better cope with the ups and downs of life.

“There are lots of ways individuals, groups, schools and businesses can support us, including a Sit Up challenge, wearing ‘Hats for Hope’ or simply by making a donation.

To donate to the Summer of Hope, visit their website here https://bit.ly/summerofhope2021.

Sign up for The Benjamin Foundation Sit Up 67 Challenge in support of the Summer of Hope here: https://www.givepenny.com/event/summer-of-hope--sit-up-67



