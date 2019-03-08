'It gives me great consolation': Parkinson's sufferer celebrates shop donation

A village charity shop has celebrated donating more than £20,000 to Parkinson's UK.

Since Chedgrave charity shop in aid of Parkinson's moved to its new store on Langley Road in May last year, the business has doubled its contribution from last year.

Vickie Cunnane, who set up the store, said: "We have been blessed with floods of donations from generous local people, ranging from clothes, toys and bric-a-brac to TVs and settees, with so many of them in great condition.

"Now, celebrating one year in the new premises, and two years since the shop was founded, we have given over £20,000 to a very worthy cause.

"Making this possible is our tireless manager Jenny Bemment and our incredible team of volunteers Lisa, Val, Joan, Jeff, Emma, Lillian, Debbie and Tina, and many more who cheerfully and selflessly keep the place running.

"As a Parkinson's sufferer it gives me great consolation to know that our work will save a future generation from this terrible disease," she said.