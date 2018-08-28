Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Norfolk charity receives £70k grant to help disabled people with disturbed sleep

PUBLISHED: 14:50 19 January 2019

Norfolk Freemasons Stephen Allan and Mike Spalding meeting mum Charlotte and daughter Grace. PIC: Supplied by NANSA

Norfolk Freemasons Stephen Allan and Mike Spalding meeting mum Charlotte and daughter Grace. PIC: Supplied by NANSA

Archant

A charity has been awarded a grant of £70,000 to help families with disabled children in Norfolk get help for their disturbed sleep.

NANSA has been awarded the money by the Masonic Charitable Foundation to help fund the charity’s sleep service.

This grant will allow 60 Norfolk families who have a child with a physical or learning disability to get help for their child’s disturbed sleep.

Many disabled children have difficulties sleeping due to developmental delay or health conditions.

Stephen Allen from Norfolk Freemasons, said, “We’re very pleased to be able to help NANSA with their hugely effective Sleep Service programme. Most new parents know what it’s like to have a child who won’t sleep, but for those who have a child with learning or physical disabilities, the effects can be much more severe and longer lasting.”

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Mummy and daddy will mourn forever’ - Fearless five-year-old Sophie Taylor dies a year after cancer diagnosis

Sophie Taylor. Picture: Taylor family

Dog stolen after owner pushed to ground

Harley, the stolen 11-year-old Jack Russell-pug cross from Acle. NORFOLK POLICE

Norfolk shop worker reaches Miss England semi-final

Natoya Rimmer has made it through to the semi-finals of Miss England. Photo: Courtesy of Miss England

New £4.4m roundabout to be built at Norfolk crash blackspot

The existing stretch of the A140 near Long Stratton where a new roundabout will be built. Photo: Norfolk County Council

Four Ipswich fans who caused almost £6,000 of damage to Norwich City’s ground banned from football grounds for three years

Four Ipswich Town supporters who admitted causing almost £6,000 worth of damage to Norwich City’s stadium have been banned from all football grounds for three years. Picture: Facebook

Most Read

PICTURES: Prince Philip’s car overturns in crash near Sandringham

The Duke of Edinburgh's car after it was involved in a collision at Babingley, near King's Lynn on Thursday. Picture: Chris Bishop

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

Holiday lodge operator with parks across East Anglia collapses into administration

#includeImage($article, 225)

This is when it’s expected to start snowing across Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

WATCH: Fire crews tackle blaze at Norwich Theatre Royal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

King’s Lynn Town v Barwell - live match coverage

Kings Lynn Town will be hoping to celebrate when they take on Barwell at The Walks Picture: Archant

Dog stolen after owner pushed to ground

Harley, the stolen 11-year-old Jack Russell-pug cross from Acle. NORFOLK POLICE

Four Ipswich fans who caused almost £6,000 of damage to Norwich City’s ground banned from football grounds for three years

Four Ipswich Town supporters who admitted causing almost £6,000 worth of damage to Norwich City’s stadium have been banned from all football grounds for three years. Picture: Facebook

Norfolk shop worker reaches Miss England semi-final

Natoya Rimmer has made it through to the semi-finals of Miss England. Photo: Courtesy of Miss England

Fire service free horse trapped in stable and pigeon stuck in chimney

The fire service was called to free a horse stuck in a stable. Photo: Getty/Stock
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists