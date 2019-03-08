What do you think? Is it time for plastic to be ditched at Halloween?

Forget wicked witches and things that go bump in the night.

The scariest thing about Halloween is the plastic waste says charity Fairyland Trust. Picture: Fairyland Trust

The scariest thing about Halloween is the amount of plastic waste - with a report by Norfolk charity Fairyland Trust and environmental group Hubbub estimating that the UK will generate 2,000 tonnes of plastic waste from Halloween costumes.

The new study on seasonal clothes at 19 retailers, which included: Aldi, Argos, and Tesco found that 83pc of all the materials used were plastic, with polyester being the most common.

They believe that many consumers do not even realise that materials like polyester are plastic.

CEO and co-founder of Hubbub, Trewin Restorick, said: "Retailers must take greater responsibility to offer ranges for seasonal celebrations that don't worsen the already worrying impact of plastic waste on our planet." The groups are now calling out manufacturers and retailers to have more consistent labelling on their products.

However, the statistics do not take into account the total plastic waste footprint of Halloween, with Halloween party kits, decorations, and sweet wrappers creating a huge amount of plastic waste.

With Halloween becoming a bigger event across the country, with more events held every year, the charities are expecting over 33 million people to dress up this year.

Both groups are now urging people to create planet-friendly costumes with using existing or second hand clothing, or scouting them out from charity shops.

Chris Rose, from the Fairyland Trust, which encourages families to get out and enjoy nature and holds several events in the county, said: "It is vital that we all try and choose costumes that are as environmentally friendly as possible. Concerned consumers can take personal action to avoid buying new plastic and still dress-up for Halloween by re-using costumes to create outfits, or making their own from non-plastic materials."

The Fairyland Trust is hoping to encourage people to go new plastic free with their The Real Halloween event at Bradmoor Woods, near West Acre, on October 26 and 27.

The plastic-free nature events include workshops for children, Veg-o-Lantern competition, an animal lantern parade and a no-new-plastic Fancy Dress Competition for adults and children.

Tips for dressing up at Halloween without new plastic can be found at: http://www.fairylandtrust.org/more-activities/dressing-up-without-new-plastic/