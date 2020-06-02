Young volunteers at a Norfolk charity win the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service
PUBLISHED: 07:00 02 June 2020 | UPDATED: 08:18 02 June 2020
Richard Jarmy Photography
Dedicated young volunteers at a Norfolk charity have been recognised for their hard work with a Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.
The youth panel and young volunteers at Nelson’s Journey, who are aged between 11 and 17 years-old, received the royal award in praise of their work supporting bereaved children.
Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk Lady Pippa Dannatt will give the award to the charity, which is the highest award a voluntary group can receive in the UK, later this summer.
Members of the charity will also attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace in May next year, along with other recipients of this year’s award.
Nelson’s Journey supports children and young people up to the age of 18 living across the county who have experienced the death of a significant person in their life.
Amelia-Jay, 16, became a volunteer at Nelson’s Journey after previously receiving support and said the award fills her with an overwhelming sense of pride.
You may also want to watch:
She said: “I was desperate to give something back and to help other young people that may find them self in the same situation I was in.
“I have loved every second of my work for Nelson’s Journey but the highlight would have to be the gratitude I have received from parents of bereaved children and even the children themselves.
“The fact that we have won this award makes me fall more and more in love with what we do every time I think about it.”
Joshua, 13, became a volunteer after the loss of his dad and said the charity helped him regain confidence.
He said: “I feel passionate about Nelson’s Journey and want to tell as many people as I can about their work. I hope young people will learn that it is OK and good to talk about bereavement and to seek help when they need to.”
Simon Wright, chief executive of Nelson’s Journey, said the charity was extremely proud of the youth panel and volunteers.
He added: “Through their shared experiences, they are incredibly passionate about ensuring bereaved children and young people in Norfolk have access to the support they need.”
The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service, which was created in 2002 to celebrate the Queen’s Golden Jubilee, aims to recognise outstanding work by volunteer groups to benefit their local communities.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.