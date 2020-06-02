Young volunteers at a Norfolk charity win the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service

Nelson’s Journey Youth Panel and young volunteers have received the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service. Picture: Richard Jarmy Photography Richard Jarmy Photography

Dedicated young volunteers at a Norfolk charity have been recognised for their hard work with a Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.

Nelson's Journey. Pictured: The Nelsons Journey group at the balloon ceremoney where they remember their lost loved ones. Photo: Rhian Ap Gruffydd Nelson's Journey. Pictured: The Nelsons Journey group at the balloon ceremoney where they remember their lost loved ones. Photo: Rhian Ap Gruffydd

The youth panel and young volunteers at Nelson’s Journey, who are aged between 11 and 17 years-old, received the royal award in praise of their work supporting bereaved children.

Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk Lady Pippa Dannatt will give the award to the charity, which is the highest award a voluntary group can receive in the UK, later this summer.

Sophie Berry from Nelson's Journey. Picture: Neil Didsbury Sophie Berry from Nelson's Journey. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Members of the charity will also attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace in May next year, along with other recipients of this year’s award.

Nelson’s Journey supports children and young people up to the age of 18 living across the county who have experienced the death of a significant person in their life.

Simon Wright - the CEO of charity Nelson's Journey. Picture: Simon Wright Simon Wright - the CEO of charity Nelson's Journey. Picture: Simon Wright

Amelia-Jay, 16, became a volunteer at Nelson’s Journey after previously receiving support and said the award fills her with an overwhelming sense of pride.

She said: “I was desperate to give something back and to help other young people that may find them self in the same situation I was in.

“I have loved every second of my work for Nelson’s Journey but the highlight would have to be the gratitude I have received from parents of bereaved children and even the children themselves.

“The fact that we have won this award makes me fall more and more in love with what we do every time I think about it.”

Joshua, 13, became a volunteer after the loss of his dad and said the charity helped him regain confidence.

He said: “I feel passionate about Nelson’s Journey and want to tell as many people as I can about their work. I hope young people will learn that it is OK and good to talk about bereavement and to seek help when they need to.”

Simon Wright, chief executive of Nelson’s Journey, said the charity was extremely proud of the youth panel and volunteers.

He added: “Through their shared experiences, they are incredibly passionate about ensuring bereaved children and young people in Norfolk have access to the support they need.”

The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service, which was created in 2002 to celebrate the Queen’s Golden Jubilee, aims to recognise outstanding work by volunteer groups to benefit their local communities.