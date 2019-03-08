Can you spot yourself in our gallery of the 5k inflatable run?

Search

PUBLISHED: 09:25 25 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:07 25 October 2019

Max Browne at the event. Picture: Keiron Tovell

Max Browne at the event. Picture: Keiron Tovell

Archant

More than 40 runners took to a 5k inflatable race to raise funds for a new 24 bed hospice in Norfolk.

James Higham at the event. Picture: Keiron TovellJames Higham at the event. Picture: Keiron Tovell

The charity runners, who were aged between eight and 72, took part in the inflatable race for Priscilla Bacon Hospice at the Norfolk Show ground on Saturday, October 19.

All runners agreed to raise at least £100 each towards the appeal to build a new specialist palliative and end-of-life care hospice.

The hospice will be built on the land adjacent to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and will replace the 40-year-old Priscilla Bacon Lodge.

Michelle Allen ran with her two children Bryony, 11, and Kelsey, who is aged eight.

Claire Waller and Katie Mamo. Picture: Keiron TovellClaire Waller and Katie Mamo. Picture: Keiron Tovell

The family were running in memory of Sandra Payne - their mother and grandmother who was cared for at Priscilla Bacon Lodge in the last four weeks of her life.

Kelsey said: "Mum was really sad when Grandma died, and I would like to raise some money so that families can spend a little more time together."

Chantelle Tyrrell, who also ran at the event, said: "I hosted a bake sale to help raise money at Flagship Homes where I work and was amazed by the number of people who approached me, who have heard of or been supported by Priscilla Bacon Lodge.

"It was great to feel part of a team on the day and to feel like together we are making a difference to help build the new hospice."

Chris Rivett and Emma Haines. Picture: Keiron TovellChris Rivett and Emma Haines. Picture: Keiron Tovell

Hugo Stevenson, head of fundraising and communications for Priscilla Bacon Hospice, said: "We were absolutely thrilled so many runners chose to raise money to help build the new hospice for Norfolk.

"Hearing the stories of those families who had received care and wanted to raise money so they could give back to the charity was really heartening. "It was also fantastic that so many other runners decided to fundraise for us, as they could recognise the desperate need for a new specialist end-of-life care facility for the county."

To donate or support the appeal please visit https://www.priscillabaconhospice.org.uk/ or call the fundraising office or phone 03302 234274.

Ruth Donley-Bond and Katie Gooda. Picture: Keiron TovellRuth Donley-Bond and Katie Gooda. Picture: Keiron Tovell

Ross and Findlay McLeod. Picture: Keiron TovellRoss and Findlay McLeod. Picture: Keiron Tovell

Kim Moss, Kate Story and Liam. Picture: Keiron TovellKim Moss, Kate Story and Liam. Picture: Keiron Tovell

Emma Browne at the fun run. Picture: Keiron TovellEmma Browne at the fun run. Picture: Keiron Tovell

Eileen Kibler and Lucy Cousins. Picture: Keiron TovellEileen Kibler and Lucy Cousins. Picture: Keiron Tovell

Donna Pearson, Holli Sutherland and Harriet Sutherland picutured at the race. Picture: Keiron TovellDonna Pearson, Holli Sutherland and Harriet Sutherland picutured at the race. Picture: Keiron Tovell

