Charity hit by income drop due to coronavirus gets vital boost

Simon Wright, chief executive of Nelson's Journey. Picture: Richard Jarmy Photography Richard Jarmy Photography

A charity which supports children and young people in Norfolk who have been bereaved has been handed a vital boost to help it continue its work.

The coronavirus pandemic has had a huge impact on income for Nelson’s Journey, which has helped thousands of people since it was set up in 1997.

The charity has seen support it gets from businesses paused and fundraising events cancelled because of the impact of Covid-19.

And that has come at a time when children and young people who have lost loved ones to coronavirus have needed extra support.

But the charity, which is based in Little Plumstead, has been handed a crucial boost thanks to a £50,000 grant from Norfolk County Council and Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group.

Simon Wright, chief executive of Nelson’s Journey, said the grant had been “essential” in giving the charity the confidence to keep providing crucial services.

He said: “We’re so grateful to receive the fantastic support of Norfolk County Council and Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group as we continue to support the county’s bereaved children and young people during these challenging times.

“The impact of Covid-19 on families in Norfolk has been felt particularly by those who’ve experienced a bereavement over the last few months, with restrictions affecting children and young people’s ability to grieve with their families and others.

“Limitations have been in place for funerals and memorial events, and many children have missed out on their usual support networks to share their feelings and worries.

“As a result, the needs of those children who’ve experienced the death of a significant person have become more complex.

“Unfortunately, there’s been a huge impact on Nelson’s Journey’s income as a result of Covid-19. We’re highly dependent on donations for the services that we provide.

“So many fundraising events have been cancelled and many of our business supporters have had no option but to pause their support.

“The contribution from the council and the CCG has been essential in giving us the confidence to continue investing in our services, including by providing training to professionals working in the county and introducing online support for bereaved young people.”

Mr Wright said the charity had been grateful for the “tremendous support” from people across the county. He said: “We know that 2021 will be a tough year too, but so many local people continue to express their support for our work in Norfolk.

“Many supporters have been very creative with their fundraising in challenging times, and we would love to speak to anyone who will consider raising funds or making a donation towards continuing our services in the county.”

Donations can be made at www.nelsonsjourney.org.uk and the charity can be contacted at 01603 431788 or by email at enquiries@nelsonsjourney.org.uk