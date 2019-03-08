Search

PUBLISHED: 12:11 14 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:55 14 March 2019

Walk with a Fork for Ormiston Families

Walk with a Fork for Ormiston Families

supplied

A foodie pilgrimage is a chance to enjoy some of Norfolk’s best food and scenery, and support a local charity too.

Walk with a Fork for Ormiston Families begins in the grounds of Walsingham Abbey.Walk with a Fork for Ormiston Families begins in the grounds of Walsingham Abbey.

A walk, with lots of stops for gourmet snacks, will wind its way around Walsingham on Sunday, March 24.

The eight mile route takes in the glorious gardens and grounds of Walsingham Abbey, plus woodland and farmland, pilgrim lanes and village streets – and breakfast, lunch and more.

The fundraising walk for Ormiston Families will begin with sausage and coffee on the lawns at Walsingham Abbey (veggie options available.) Subsequent stops include two cheese stalls, a hog-roast lunch, popcorn, soup, and the walk finishes with tea and scones back at the priory crypt, provided by members of Walsingham WI.

Ormiston Families fundraising manager Gavin Lamb said: “We are delighted to be returning to the exciting venue of Walsingham Abbey. With Mother’s Day landing on the following Sunday, there is a great opportunity to treat mums to an experience that is truly unique. A country walk combined with delicious food and drink is sure to be a memorable gift.”

The Walsingham Farm Shop, Mrs Temple’s Cheese, Blue Welly Farm, Grey Seal Coffee and Fruit Pig are among the food producers supporting the charity and offering walkers snack-stops every mile or so of the route.

The garden and grounds surrounding Walsingham Abbey are famous for the spectacular ruins of a medieval priory, which was one of the medieval world’s most important places of pilgrimage. The walk also takes in the picturesque villages of Great and Little Walsingham.

Ormiston Families helps children, young people and families across the east of England. It offers help with mental health issues, supports children with parents in prison and helps parents address issues which have lead to children being taken into care.

Tickets are £25 per adult, with children under five free, from ormiston.org/norfolk-walk-with-a-fork

Organisers are also hoping to recruit more volunteers to help on the day – contact Gavin Lamb on gavin.lamb@ormistonfamilies.org.uk or 07825 335457.

