Norfolk charity raise awareness of Motor Neurone Disease at The Forum

Members of the Norfolk, Norwich and Waveney Branch of the Motor Neurone Disease (MND) Association took to The Forum to raise awareness about the disease. Picture: Sue Heal Archant

Members of the Norfolk, Norwich and Waveney Branch of the Motor Neurone Disease (MND) Association took to The Forum to raise awareness about the disease.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Each year the Global MND/ALS community undertake a range of activities to search for a cause, treatment and cure of motor neurone disease.

The branch invited the public to meet a 1937 Morris Eight named Jemina, outside the Forum between 9am and 6pm.

You may also want to watch:

They had a street collection to raise money for the Branch, but more importantly were looking to raise awareness of MND and the work of the association locally.

A spokesperson from Norwich and Waveney branch said: We would like to thank everyone who stopped by to talk with us.

"Norwich City Councillors came to lend their support, it was very encouraging that four came and spent time with us, whilst a number of others sent messages of support."

Motor neurone disease (MND) is an uncommon condition that affects the brain and nerves.

For more information about the MND Association visit www.mndassociation.org