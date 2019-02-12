Norfolk charity calls on all knitters to create hats

Age UK Norfolk is looking for knitters to get involved. Picture: Age UK Norfolk Archant

A Norfolk charity is calling on all knitters to help them reach their target of creating more than 3,000 miniature bobble hats.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Age UK Norfolk has teamed with Innocent drinks where the hats will go on sale later this year with donations going to the charity’s work to support older people across the county.

Michelle Jay, fundraising officer, said: “We know so many of you in Norfolk love knitting and we’ve enjoyed seeing the range of colourful creations coming in so far – we’ve had traditional woolly hats, cute animals and even some well-known characters.

“But now we need you to carry on knitting for us and get as many hats to us as you can by 31st July. We can’t wait to see what our Norfolk knitters have in store for us.”

To join the challenge or for more information contact Ms Jay on 01603 787 111 or emailing fundraising@ageuknorfolk.org.uk.