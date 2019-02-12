Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Norfolk charity calls on all knitters to create hats

PUBLISHED: 08:35 08 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:30 08 March 2019

Age UK Norfolk is looking for knitters to get involved. Picture: Age UK Norfolk

Age UK Norfolk is looking for knitters to get involved. Picture: Age UK Norfolk

Archant

A Norfolk charity is calling on all knitters to help them reach their target of creating more than 3,000 miniature bobble hats.

Age UK Norfolk has teamed with Innocent drinks where the hats will go on sale later this year with donations going to the charity’s work to support older people across the county.

Michelle Jay, fundraising officer, said: “We know so many of you in Norfolk love knitting and we’ve enjoyed seeing the range of colourful creations coming in so far – we’ve had traditional woolly hats, cute animals and even some well-known characters.

“But now we need you to carry on knitting for us and get as many hats to us as you can by 31st July. We can’t wait to see what our Norfolk knitters have in store for us.”

To join the challenge or for more information contact Ms Jay on 01603 787 111 or emailing fundraising@ageuknorfolk.org.uk.

Most Read

Norwich restaurant The Last Wine Bar saved from closure by four regular customers

The new owners and management team of The Last Wine Bar: (from left) Lynda Baxter, Mark Loveday, Emma Neal, Richard Maxwell, Iain McCarten, Mark Duffy, Vince Pearson. Photo: Newman Associates

‘London Bridge’ plan for Queen’s death issued to council

A Norfolk council has received advice on what to do after the Queen dies. The official plan to deal with the death of the monarch is called 'Operation London Bridge'. Picture: PA

Then and now: Do you remember these former Norwich pubs?

The former Duke of Connaught pub sign on Livingstone Street in Norwich. Photo: Nick Butcher

Awards snub for Farke and Pukki in monthly Championship prizes

Teemu Pukki and Daniel Farke missed out in the latest Championship monthly awards Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘I’ll develop Alzheimers in a decade, just like my father’ The heartbreaking news doctors have told young Norwich woman

Laura Sides who will run the London Marathon to support Dementia Revolution. Photo: PA Real Life/Collect

Most Read

Neighbour from hell: Council tenant faces eviction after 850 complaints made against her

Marlena Marke, of Pelham Road, Norwich. Photo: Facebook

‘Absolutely awful’: fury as village set for 100 more homes

More than 100 new homes could be built in Emneth Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Passenger who died in A11 lorry crash is named

Tony Skerratt died in a collision on the A11 near Attleborough. Photo: Simon Parkin

Well-loved tearoom shut due to owner’s ill health

Stuart Burns and Alyson Brett in 2015 opening The Courtyard Tearooms in Attleborough, which will now close down. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

‘A ghost town’ - five years on from major Norwich road shake-up, what has changed?

Cars on St Stephens Street before the ban was brought in. Photo: Simon Finlay

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich restaurant The Last Wine Bar saved from closure by four regular customers

The new owners and management team of The Last Wine Bar: (from left) Lynda Baxter, Mark Loveday, Emma Neal, Richard Maxwell, Iain McCarten, Mark Duffy, Vince Pearson. Photo: Newman Associates

Then and now: Do you remember these former Norwich pubs?

The former Duke of Connaught pub sign on Livingstone Street in Norwich. Photo: Nick Butcher

Running column: It’s all about the marathon journey but Mark Armstrong picks up a little bonus at the Cambridge Half Marathon

Mark Armstrong in action at the Cambridge Half Marathon. Picture: Cambridge Half Marathon

Awards snub for Farke and Pukki in monthly Championship prizes

Teemu Pukki and Daniel Farke missed out in the latest Championship monthly awards Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘I’ve really enjoyed being here in Norwich and the team we have is really special’ – Teemu Pukki

A familiar sight for Norwich City fans - Teemu Pukki celebrating a goal Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists