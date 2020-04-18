Search

Up to £10,000 to be offered to Norfolk charities

PUBLISHED: 12:13 18 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:13 18 April 2020

Claire Cullens chief executive of the Norfolk Community Foundation . Picture; New Anglia LEP

Charities in Norfolk are being urged to apply for a cash injection of up to £10,000 during the coronavirus outbreak.

Norfolk Community Foundation is encouraging charities on the frontline to apply for the new grant, with a focus on those dealing with priority areas in response to Covid-19.

They include support and services for homeless and rough sleepers, actions to reduce isolation of older people, support for those affected by domestic violence, connecting supply chains such as food and access to specialist legal and financial advice.

Claire Cullens, chief executive of the Norfolk Community Foundation, said: “Charities are doing incredible work to help our communities in this time of local and national crisis. We want to support them in this endeavour through allocating funding that we know will be in very good hands.”

Please direct fund enquiries to grants@norfolkfoundation.com

Topic Tags:

