Norfolk chaplains set to complete seventh marathon in seven days

PUBLISHED: 14:47 27 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:18 27 April 2019

Lewis Blois (left) and Jon Norman are raising money for the new multi-million pound Soulchurch facility in Heartsease. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Thousands of people will be pounding the streets of London tomorrow in the London Marathon but spare a thought for two Norfolk chaplains who are set to be finishing their seventh marathon in seven days.

SOUL Church senior pastor Jon Norman and Norwich City FC chaplain Lewis Blois have been taking part in their 7 in 7 challenge this week to help raise thousands of pounds towards a new SOUL church building after its previous home at Heartsease Lane burnt down 13 years ago.

The pair, who will have run almost 200 miles in the past week, are due to finish their epic challenge late tomorrow afternoon at the SOUL church on Mason Road, Norwich.

Mr Norman and Mr Blois, a former Norwich City footballer, were joined earlier this week by the club's sporting director Stuart Webber and several first team players as they ran 40 laps around the Canaries' Colney Training Centre to complete their fourth marathon.

