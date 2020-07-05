Norfolk’s catholic churches resume public worship
PUBLISHED: 08:34 05 July 2020 | UPDATED: 08:34 05 July 2020
Almost all of Norfolk’s Catholic churches have re-opened their doors for collective public worship over the weekend following the relaxation of government guidelines.
In Norwich, on Saturday morning (July 4), The Dean of St John the Baptist Cathedral, Canon David Paul, led the first public Mass held at the cathedral for nearly three months.
The Mass was attended by around 60 people, socially distanced across the vast cathedral.
Speaking to Cambridge’s Radio Maria England ahead of the weekend, Canon Paul said: “This has been an awful time for many people in our country - when we think of all of the people who have died and their families. But we also remember the heroic work in the hospitals which we thank God for.
“But this is still serious and we need to take great care, but let’s always put our trust in God and the Lord will always look after His church and care for us.”
