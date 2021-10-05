'Sassy' cat with a 'quirky nature' seeking third home

Published: 3:51 PM October 5, 2021

A spirited cat with her own special personality is seeking her third and hopefully final home.

Having joined Cats Protection's Downham Market adoption centre in August, the charity is searching for a kind family to give nine-year-old Roxy a forever home.

Cat care assistant Leah Snowden said: “Roxy is a free spirit who enjoys the company of people but on her own terms.

"She will come and say hello and rub around your legs but doesn’t want to be touched unless she invites you to do so.

Roxy would be best suited to a home without other pets or children. - Credit: Cats Protection Downham Market Adoption Centre

“Roxy is highly intelligent and sassy and will need new owners willing to embrace her quirky nature.

"She is inquisitive and will need plenty of opportunities to explore, play and exercise in her new home, with appropriate stimulation to keep her happy."

Roxy would be best suited to a rural home without other pets or children.

If you think that you could offer Roxy a home, contact DownhamMarket@cats.org.uk or call 01366 382311 for more information.