Could you be the star of a new TV cooking show?

Published: 10:10 AM June 5, 2021

The hunt is on for talented cooks and budding chefs to take part in a brand new television show.

The BBC is looking for people who love to be in the kitchen to take part in a cooking competition.

The broadcaster has not released many details for the upcoming show but is looking for entrants from across the UK, including Norfolk.

The casting call states: "Whether you've got a street food side-hustle, cook up a storm in the kitchen at a care home or are a self-taught legendary home cook we want to hear from you! If you know your Piri Piri from your Popcorn chicken, then this could be your chance to showcase your skills and be crowned winner by some of the biggest names in the food world."

Applicants must be aged 18+ and have right to live and work within the UK. To find out more visit: https://shortaudition.com/BBC-Studios-Cooking-Show