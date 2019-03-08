What is it actually like to attend a car meet?

Nofolk Cars and Coffee meet held at the The Old Ram Coaching Inn. Picture: Norfolk Cars and Coffee. Archant

A car meet brings thoughts of street racing, modified cars and loud exhausts.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Patt Cubitt and his son Toby at the Norfolk Cars and Coffee car meet. Picture: Marc Betts Patt Cubitt and his son Toby at the Norfolk Cars and Coffee car meet. Picture: Marc Betts

Only recently Cambridgeshire Police put in place a dispersal order for the whole of the county after fears were raised that a large static car meet in Peterborough could cause crime.

But at the Norfolk Cars and Coffee meet, which took place over the same Bank Holiday weekend, at the Old Ram Coaching Inn, on the A140, near Tivetshall St Mary, there is a relaxed atmosphere as people chat about their beloved vehicles which they have brought along to show.

Chris Baker, organiser of Norfolk Cars and Coffee, started the meets in the autumn of last year. He took inspiration from America and hoped to bring that atmosphere to Norfolk.

The 30-year-old said: "I first saw some photos of a cars and coffee event in the US on a car forum, the meetings had such an eclectic mix of cars it was great to see such variety.

A Ford Mustang at Norfolk Coffee and Cars. Picture: Sammie-Jo Webster A Ford Mustang at Norfolk Coffee and Cars. Picture: Sammie-Jo Webster

"I searched to see if anything had already been established in the Norfolk area and I couldn't find anything.

"Having been a car enthusiast for a number of years I had gained a lot of friends within the community. I reached out to a few who were a part of various groups across the Norfolk area to put across the idea.

"With this network of contacts the word could be spread and hopefully the new meet idea would welcome a large variety of cars."

Every type of car could be seen in the Old Ram's car park from a Japanese Nissan GTR R34, American Dodge Charger, British Aston Martins and classic Rovers, but despite the vastly different taste in cars everyone was mingling.

Patt Cubitt and his son Toby at the Norfolk Cars and Coffee car meet. Picture: Marc Betts Patt Cubitt and his son Toby at the Norfolk Cars and Coffee car meet. Picture: Marc Betts

The event is aimed towards families rather than The Fast and the Furious.

The Motor Factors store manager added: "It's a calm, friendly environment and we welcome anyone who has an interest in cars.

"It's not flashy, it's not set in an underground setting with street racers, it's not an event trying to be something it's not. It's a place where families and individuals can come along and share the love of cars.

"There's certainly no police chases or heists."

Floyd Gay with his Porsche Boxster. Picture: Marc Betts Floyd Gay with his Porsche Boxster. Picture: Marc Betts

You may also want to watch:

For more information go to the groups Facebook page Norfolk Cars & Coffee

Pat Cubitt and his Aston Martin Vantage

Pat Cubitt, 53, came to the meet with his son Toby, 16, from Holt.

He has been taking his Aston Martin Vantage to meets for the past two years.

Nofolk Cars and Coffee meet held at the The Old Ram Coaching Inn. Picture: Norfolk Cars and Coffee. Nofolk Cars and Coffee meet held at the The Old Ram Coaching Inn. Picture: Norfolk Cars and Coffee.

He said: "It's just about meeting like-minded people who are interest in sports cars rather than the racers and over modified Japanese cars.

"It's about the general chat and the get together, having a coffee, rather than meeting-up and doing donuts. We don't often get to meet them out and about as there aren't many of these cars about."

The former farmer now rents holiday lets in North Norfolk.

He says the Aston Martin is his perfect car.

A Dodge Charger at Norfolk Coffe and Cars. Picture: Sammie-Jo Webster A Dodge Charger at Norfolk Coffe and Cars. Picture: Sammie-Jo Webster

"It's British," he added, "makes a nice sound, it's just a glorious car and fits everything that I wanted, it has bags of character."

Floyd Gay and his Porsche Boxster

Floyd Gay, a television aerial installer, started going to car meets earlier this year.

He travelled from Market Deeping, near Peterborough, for the meet in his Porsche Boxster.

He says it is just a bit of a of a trip out in the morning and he enjoys meeting other people who are like-minded and looking at other cars.

The 58-year-old said: "You never know what is going to come along which is some of the beauty of it, it's a good feeling when you get to talk to other people that have the same interest in you.

"This morning has been lovely out in the sunshine and I've been able to see a Ford RS Cosworth and a GTR 43 which some people would die for.

"People are given bad names at car meets, you are always going to get fast cars but people look at them and think you've been tearing about but that's not what it's about."