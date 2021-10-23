Norfolk carer named one of best in the country

Published: 7:00 AM October 23, 2021

Gemma Boldy and Marcia Hughes, nominees for the Caring Times National Care Awards - Credit: Thorp House

A Norfolk carer has been named among the five best carers in the country.

Senior support worker Gemma Boldy, who works at Thorp House in Griston near Watton, is one of five finalists for Carer 2021 at the Caring Times National Care Awards.

Thorp House has been nominated for three of the awards.

Marcia Hughes, head of activities, is nominated for Activities Team of the Year.

The house as a whole has been nominated for the Community Involvement Award.

Miss Boldy, from Carbrooke, said: “I am both excited and scared at reaching the final. It is a privilege and reflects on the really strong team we have here.”

She has been described as “dedicated family woman who has a determination and passion about her which is loyal and loving and a lot of fun”.

Mrs Hughes, from Watton, said: “I am absolutely thrilled. I want to be seen as a representative of care in the future.

The Caring Times National Care Awards will take place on November 19.