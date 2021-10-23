Norfolk carer named one of best in the country
- Credit: Thorp House
A Norfolk carer has been named among the five best carers in the country.
Senior support worker Gemma Boldy, who works at Thorp House in Griston near Watton, is one of five finalists for Carer 2021 at the Caring Times National Care Awards.
Thorp House has been nominated for three of the awards.
Marcia Hughes, head of activities, is nominated for Activities Team of the Year.
The house as a whole has been nominated for the Community Involvement Award.
You may also want to watch:
Miss Boldy, from Carbrooke, said: “I am both excited and scared at reaching the final. It is a privilege and reflects on the really strong team we have here.”
She has been described as “dedicated family woman who has a determination and passion about her which is loyal and loving and a lot of fun”.
Most Read
- 1 Woman who died in A47 collision named
- 2 WATCH: Cars float on high tide in north Norfolk
- 3 "I thought I had freshers flu, but Drs said I could have died within a week"
- 4 Teacher who supported hundreds of children through education dies aged 67
- 5 RAF Marham Royal Navy sailor jailed for raping colleague while she slept
- 6 Farm shop owners 'absolutely thrilled' at national award
- 7 Sisters-in-law glowing after opening high street tanning salon
- 8 'Neighbours ran outside screaming' during street fight in Golden Triangle
- 9 Pedestrian dies after being hit by lorry on A47
- 10 'People are dying': Up to 500 patients waited for ambulance in one night
Mrs Hughes, from Watton, said: “I am absolutely thrilled. I want to be seen as a representative of care in the future.
The Caring Times National Care Awards will take place on November 19.