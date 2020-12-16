Gallery

Published: 8:23 PM December 16, 2020

Youngsters across Norfolk and Waveney have helped to put beaming smiles on more than 1,600 care home residents' faces in the run up to Christmas with their beautifully designed Christmas cards.

Downham Grange home manager Anna Wojtkowiak (left) and deputy manager Mariya Petkova with a delivery of card. - Credit: Tom Chapman

A member of staff receiving Christmas cards at The Beeches in East Harling. - Credit: Tom Chapman

Sarah Mattison, nurse at Thorp House in Griston, receiving the Christmas cards from Thompson Primary. - Credit: Tom Chapman

The Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News' Christmas Cards to Care Homes project has reached the residents and staff in 45 care homes by delivering 3,000 cards designed by pupils across the region.

Children at Thomas Bullock Primary Academy School making Christmas cards for residents. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Christmas cards designed and drawn by children across Norfolk's schools are handed out to residents in local care homes. Journalist Clarissa Place picks up cards from children at Heartswood Primary in Swaffham - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Christmas cards designed and drawn by children across Norfolk's schools are handed out to residents in local care homes. Journalist Clarissa Place drops cards off at The Warrens Care Home in Norwich. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Christmas cards designed and drawn by children across Norfolk's schools are handed out to residents in local care homes. Journalist Clarissa Place drops off cards to Eckling Grange care home in Dereham. General manager Stewart Barber receive them. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Christmas cards designed and drawn by children across Norfolk's schools are handed out to residents in local care homes. Residents and staff at Iceni House in Swaffham receive their cards. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Christmas cards designed and drawn by children across Norfolk's schools are handed out to residents in local care homes. Residents and staff at Iceni House in Swaffham receive their cards. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Christmas cards designed and drawn by children across Norfolk's schools are handed out to residents in local care homes. Clarissa Place drops off cards to staff at Ashfields Care Home in Rackheath. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Christmas cards designed and drawn by children across Norfolk's schools are handed out to residents in local care homes. Residents and staff at Iceni House in Swaffham receive their cards. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Children at Thomas Bullock Primary Academy School making Christmas cards for residents. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Christmas cards designed and drawn by children across Norfolk's schools are handed out to residents in local care homes. Pictured are children from Thomas Bullock Primary Academy with some of their Christmas cards. April with some of the cards. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Christmas cards designed and drawn by children across Norfolk's schools are handed out to residents in local care homes. Journalist Clarissa Place drops off cards to Eckling Grange care home in Dereham. General manager Stewart Barber receive them. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Thomas Bullock Primary Academy school pupils April, Arthur, Hana and Edward with their Christmas cards. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The aim of the project was to bring Christmas cheer to residents and staff during a year where many have been unable to see loved ones due to the coronavirus pandemic and has connected pupils from more than 20 schools.

Delivery of the cards began last week, with boxes of cards taken to homes based in Norwich, Great Yarmouth, Lowestoft, Eye, King's Lynn, Swaffham, Dereham and Mundesley.

Cards were quarantined by the school and again by the homes before being given to residents. Some homes have planned to save the cards for special openings on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Residents at Bungay House open cards from Woodton Primary School. - Credit: Woodton Primary School

A resident at Bungay House reading Christmas cards made by Woodton Primary. - Credit: Woodton Primary

Residents at Bungay House open cards from Woodton Primary School. - Credit: Woodton Primary





The arrival of the cards have brought big smiles from residents who have been delighted at the efforts of pupils with their personalised messages and beautiful designs.

Children in Thrift class at Brancaster making their Christmas Cards for the EDP project for cards for Care Home residents. - Credit: Brancaster Primary School

Children in the samphire class at Brancaster Primary School with their Christmas cards. - Credit: Brancaster Primary

And not content to write just one card, some pupils made residents more than one card as well as letters wishing them a Merry Christmas.

Cards designed by pupils at Weasenham Church of England Primary Academy, near King's Lynn. - Credit: Weasenham Primary

Cards designed by pupils at Weasenham Church of England Primary Academy, near King's Lynn. - Credit: Weasenham Primary

Cards designed by pupils at Weasenham Church of England Primary Academy, near King's Lynn. - Credit: Weasenham Primary

Cards designed by pupils at Weasenham Church of England Primary Academy, near King's Lynn. - Credit: Weasenham Primary

Cards designed by pupils at Weasenham Church of England Primary Academy, near King's Lynn. - Credit: Weasenham Primary

Cards designed by pupils at Weasenham Church of England Primary Academy, near King's Lynn. - Credit: Weasenham Primary

Cards designed by pupils at Weasenham Church of England Primary Academy, near King's Lynn. - Credit: Weasenham Primary

Marcia Hughes, wellbeing coordinator at Thorp House nursing home, in Griston, said: “We will be distributing the cards on Christmas Eve. It is really thoughtful and heart-warming how the children have reached out to our residents, especially at the end of what has been such a difficult year. Thank you so much.”

Samantha Bailey, marketing manager for the Black Swan group, said staff and residents were "over the moon" to be part of the campaign which saw cards delivered to nine of its homes based in Great Yarmouth, Norwich, East Harling, King's Lynn and Hunstanton.

Thomas Trestain, a resident at Laurel Lodge with his Christmas Card from Mile Cross Primary School. - Credit: Laurel Lodge

Phyllis Mapes, a resident at Laurel Lodge with her Christmas Card from Mile Cross Primary School. - Credit: Laurel Lodge

Laurel Lodge resident Doris Newman with her Christmas card from pupils at Mile Cross in Norwich. - Credit: Laurel Lodge

She said: "This year has meant our residents have missed out on activities they would usually take part in within the community, so this is a brilliant way of letting them know they are a vital part of their local communities and that people outside the home are thinking of them.

Children in St Williams nursery, reception, Year 1, 2, 3 and 4 all helped make the cards. - Credit: St Williams

Pupils in class 2Y at St Williams Primary School with their Christmas cards. - Credit: St Williams

Pupils in the panda class at St Williams Primary School with their Christmas cards. - Credit: St Williams

"It means so much to us that children at local schools want to send cards to our residents, it’s such a kind and generous gesture and we cannot thank them enough. These will mean so much to our residents throughout Norfolk and are sure to put huge smiles on their faces. Thank you to Archant for organising this lovely initiative."

Pupils in the Kangaroos class at St George's Primary School in Great Yarmouth putting the finishing touches to their cards. - Credit: St George's

St George's Primary School in Great Yarmouth pupil Kelsy putting the finishing touches to her card. - Credit: St George's

Members of the Leopards class at St George's Primary School in Great Yarmouth show off their cards. - Credit: St George's

Members of the Lynx class at St George's Primary School in Great Yarmouth show off their cards. - Credit: St George's

Members of the Lynx class at St George's Primary School in Great Yarmouth show off their cards. - Credit: St George's

St George's pupil Nicole making her handmade Christmas card. - Credit: St George's

St George's pupil Rafael with his handmade Christmas card. - Credit: St George's

Pupils in St George's Primary School Kangaroos class make Christmas cards for care homes in Norfolk. - Credit: St Georges

Pupils at St George's Primary with their Christmas cards. - Credit: St George's

St George's pupil Aironas with his handmade Christmas card. - Credit: St Georges

St George's pupil Enzo with his handmade Christmas card. - Credit: St George's

St George's pupil Ethan with his handmade Christmas card. - Credit: St George's

St George's pupil Gabriele with her handmade Christmas card. - Credit: St George's

St George's pupil Georgi with his handmade Christmas card. - Credit: St George's

St George's pupil Joshua with his handmade Christmas card. - Credit: St George's Primary

Pupils in the Kangaroos class at St George's Primary School in Great Yarmouth with their Christmas cards. - Credit: St Georges Primary

Stewart Barber, general manager at Eckling Grange in Dereham, said: "It's just lovely to have a sense of normality for the residents to be able to engage with children. In a year we would have a number of children coming in and out of the home. They have missed the small children, the school children, it feels like reconnecting again."

Pupils in years one and two at Thompson Primary School, near Thetford, with their cards. - Credit: Thompson Primary School

Summer, eight, at St Mary's Junior School at Long Stratton, working on her Christmas card for the project to share cards with care home residents. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Year 4 children at St Mary's Junior School at Long Stratton, working on their Christmas cards for the project to share cards with care home residents. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Anna, eight, at St Mary's Junior School at Long Stratton, shows her Christmas card for the EDP project to share cards with care home residents. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Arthur, eight, and Sophie, nine, with their finished cards at St Mary's Junior School at Long Stratton, for the Christmas cards project to share cards with care home residents. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Kate, nine, at St Mary's Junior School at Long Stratton, working on her Christmas card for the project to share cards with care home residents. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Anna, eight, with her Christmas card at St Mary's Junior School at Long Stratton, for the project to share cards with care home residents. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

A Father Christmas card by Saphira, eight, at St Mary's Junior School at Long Stratton, for the project to share cards with care home residents. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

A Year 4 class at St Mary's Junior School at Long Stratton, with their Christmas cards for the project to share cards with care home residents. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Homefield Primary School pupils making Christmas cards. - Credit: Homefield Primary

The project was supported by eight of Norfolk and Waveney's MPs who praised the idea of bringing generations together.

Methwold pupils in year 1 & 2, pictured: Levi, Isla, Brooke, Jack & Hermione. - Credit: Methwold Primary

Pupils from year four at Angel Road Junior School in Norwich - Credit: Angel Road Junior School

Pupils in year three at Angel Road Junior School in Norwich - Credit: Angel Road Junior

Pupils in the Oaks class at Woodton Primary School - Credit: Woodton Primary

Pupils in the Willows class at Woodton Primary School - Credit: Woodton Primary

Cawston Primary School's Sycamore Class, made up of reception and year one children - Credit: Cawston Primary

Pupils in year five at Cawston Primary School - Credit: Cawston Primary

Pupils at Roydon Primary School, near Diss - Credit: Roydon Primary

The full list of homes:

Eversley Nursing Home, Kirkley Manor Heron House, St Clements, Brook House, Thorp House, Downham Grange, Westfield House, Chiswick House, Nightingale, King's Lynn Residential Home, The Beeches, Laurel Lodge, Heathcote Care, Park House, York House, Docking House, Summerville House, Norfolk Lodge, Terrington Lodge, Woodside House, Ashfield Care, The Warrens, Hartismere House, Britten House, Cavell Court, Eckling Grange, Ailwyn Hall, Wyndham House, St Johns, The Paddocks, The Mayfields, Lincoln House, Woodgate Park, New Dawn Residential Home, Lilac Lodge and Cottage, Saxlingham house, Iceni House, Clarence House, Hethersett Hall, Old Vicarage, Fairhouse

Pupils in the Swallows class at Great Ellingham Primary School busy making cards for care homes. - Credit: Great Ellingham

Children at Queen's Hill Primary School, in Costessey, have used drawing, colouring and sewing to make cards for care home residents. - Credit: Queen's Hill

The full list of schools:

Mile Cross Primary, St Georges Primary, Thompson Primary, Hempnall Primary, Angel Road Junior School, Methwold, Homefield, Brancaster Primary, St Marys Junior School, Heartwood, Roydon Primary, Rudham, Weasenham Primary, Queen's Hill, St Williams, Docking Primary, Brisley, Thomas Bullock Primary Academy, Great Ellingham, Woodton, St Faiths, Cawston.

Reception children four-year-olds Ariyah, left; Riley; and Mia-Rose, at Heartwood Primary School at Swaffham working on their Christmas cards for the project to share cards with care home residents. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Mason, four, at Heartwood Primary School at Swaffham working on his Christmas cards for the project to share cards with care home residents. Reception children Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Children at Heartwood Primary School at Swaffham working on their Christmas cards for the project to share cards with care home residents. Reception children, four-year-olds from left, Ariyah, Mason, Riley, Kaydon and Mia-Rose. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Year 2 children Kira, left, seven, and Denise, six, at Heartwood Primary School at Swaffham working on their Christmas cards for the project to share cards with care home residents. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Year 2 children six-year-olds Gunnar and Brooke at Heartwood Primary School at Swaffham working on their Christmas cards for the project to share cards with care home residents. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Jasper, six, at Heartwood Primary School at Swaffham with his Christmas cards for the project to share cards with care home residents. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Nicole, six, at Heartwood Primary School at Swaffham with her Christmas cards for the project to share cards with care home residents. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Pupils at St Faiths Primary School making Christmas cards for care home residents and staff. - Credit: St Faith's Primary

