Pen pals needed for Norfolk care homes to ease loneliness during coronavirus

Activities Coordinator Elaine at Overbury House in Wroxham, which recently encouraged a letter writing initiative with young people. Picture: Healthcare Homes Archant

Pen pals are needed for Norfolk care homes to help tackle isolation amid coronavirus.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

People in Norfolk are being asked to flex their letter writing muscles to keep in touch with those living at Healthcare Homes Group, which has 11 care homes across the county, and those supported by its homecare division, Manorcourt Care.

Anthony Beorby, operations director at Healthcare Homes Group, said: “We know that letters and cards can bring real joy to people who are missing seeing their friends or loved ones. We’re already seeing some lovely new friendships being created by putting pen to paper. I would encourage anyone to consider writing to one of our homes or homecare branches.”

READ MORE: Here to Help : Not Alone - Our mission to combat loneliness in communities amid coronavirus

Anyone interested in becoming a pen pal should send a letter addressed to ‘the manager’ to any of the homes or Manorcourt Care branches.

Addresses can be found by visiting www.healthcarehomes.co.uk or www.manorcourtcare.co.uk

For more information on the EDP’s Here To Help: Not Alone campaign, which is also seeking pen pals, please email Donna-Louise.Bishop@archant.co.uk.

Use ‘Here to Help: Not Alone’ as the subject header and in the message include your contact details, type of involvement you would like to have and the preference of person or group you would like to write to and/or hear from.