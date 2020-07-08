Search

Seaside communities have ‘nothing to fear’ from returning tourists

PUBLISHED: 11:02 08 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:02 08 July 2020

Haven Holidays says it has put extensive safety precautions in place across all sites which will benefit both guests and the village communities they are situated within. Photo: Haven

Haven Holidays says it has put extensive safety precautions in place across all sites which will benefit both guests and the village communities they are situated within. Photo: Haven

Caravan park bosses have told locals they have “nothing to fear” as tourists return to the Norfolk coast.

Regional operations director Gareth Brown said Haven had put in place six-hour arrival slots, contactless check-ins and a one way system round the park. Photo: Haven

Over the weekend, traffic into Great Yarmouth was flowing but constant as caravan owners headed back to their second homes.

And at Haven’s Hopton, Caister-on-Sea and Belton sites, regional operations director Gareth Brown said the “new way of doing things” was well received.

He said the Haven hideaway holidays, which began Monday, July 6 and see the parks’ restaurants, pubs and pools closed, were “designed with the community in mind”.

He said: “Caravan owners were allowed to return to the parks on July 4, but holiday makers could come from Monday. Under new distancing restrictions the sites will be about half full.

Haven Holidays says that lower supermarket prices on park will deter guests from venturing out into nearby towns to do their shopping. Photo: Haven

“Though I’m sure many across Great Yarmouth’s villages are apprehensive about the return of tourists, I want to stress that they have nothing to fear - we have extensive precautions in place designed with the community in mind.”

He said that the hideaway holidays were designed to help keep people on park as far as possible, and to help ease the strain on community resources as the coronavirus pandemic continued.

He said: “People are very understanding about this new way of doing things. Only the restaurant and bar facilities will be open on park, and for the most part it seems people are being cautious and actually rarely leaving their caravans.”

Mr Brown said that while arcade and entertainment venues along Great Yarmouth’s Golden Mile might be keen for the return of tourists, the plan was to help keep Haven’s guests away from supermarkets in particular.

He said: “Our supermarket prices on park have been brought much further in line with the high street, so there’s less incentive for people to go shopping outside of the parks.

“It’s definitely not normal, but people are glad to be back - even if it’s just a case of being with your family and enjoying the peace and quiet.”

In terms of protections on park, Mr Brown said that an app had been developed so that people could book an arrival slot, be notified of where their caravan was located and be checked in via a “contactless system”.

He added: “We’ve also got roving cleaning teams to make sure guests feel safe and protected.”

Haven Holidays says it has put extensive safety precautions in place across all sites which will benefit both guests and the village communities they are situated within. Photo: HavenHaven Holidays says it has put extensive safety precautions in place across all sites which will benefit both guests and the village communities they are situated within. Photo: Haven

