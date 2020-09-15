Search

Norfolk-bought car abandoned in Arctic circle is finally removed - but not by its owner

PUBLISHED: 08:52 15 September 2020 | UPDATED: 09:17 15 September 2020

A Peugeot 206 which has been abandoned in the Arctic Circle. Picture: Marius Medli

Marius Medli

A Norfolk-bought car which spent more than a year abandoned in a picturesque valley in the Arctic circle has finally been removed - but not by its owner.

The Norwegian valley where a Norfolk built car was abandoned. Picture: Marius MedbyThe Norwegian valley where a Norfolk built car was abandoned. Picture: Marius Medby

A red Peugeot 206, which was once purchased from Harkness Auto Services, in Snetterton, found its way to the Norwegian valley of Finnivikdalen, just outside of the city of Tromso more than a year ago.

Since then it became a blot on its postcard-worthy mountainous landscape, falling victim to vandalism, smashed windows and littering.

However, it remained to be seen exactly how it ended up its predicament and saw no signs of being collected by its English owner.

However, after more than 12 months in situ, authorities in Tromso have confirmed it has finally been taken away to be scrapped.

And the local police force in the Norwegian city has also confirmed the owner had been aware of the cars whereabouts - and the need to remove it - since July 2019.

Anita Hermandsen, from Tromso police, said officers had spoken with the owner who told them she had left the vehicle there before returning to England.

She said the owner was responsible for removing the car, but that in some cases the community carries out the task; while also confirming the car was not under investigation and that police did not believe there to be criminal activity related to it.

Anja Johnsen, climate and environmental adviser in the Tromso municipality, told Norwegian newspaper Nordlys that scrap metal company HRS Metallco had recently collected the car.

Ms Johnsen told Nordlys the reason it had taken so long for it to be removed is that it proved difficult to find a contractor willing to take on the task as there are requirements for the car to be stored for 90 days before they can be scrapped.

She also confirmed that the car’s owner, whose exact location is unknown, had not been issued with any fines in relation to its abandoning.

Ynve Widding, of Tromso police, told the Norwegian newspaper it is not uncommon for visitors to the Scandinavian nation to leave cars behind when they leave.

Nordyls reports that the car’s owner had parked it in the centre of Tromso before flying back to England. Her brother then took it over and drove it to Finnvikdalen, where it was abandoned.

