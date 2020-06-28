Which Norfolk car boot sales are open again?

Harry Murfet at the Bradenham car boot sale. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN Archant

Enjoying a cuppa while scouting for a bargain at a car boot sale has been a Great British tradition for decades.

A scene from the Bradenham car boot sale this year. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN A scene from the Bradenham car boot sale this year. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

And now Norfolk’s car boots are starting to reopen as the coronavirus lockdown eases.

Demand at the events that have already been operating has been strong so far.

Harry Murfet, volunteer at the Bradenham car boot near Dereham, which resumed its Wednesday morning sales about a month ago, said: “We’ve been building up week on week.

“I think people are sick of being cooped up and are looking for some sort of normality.”

The Cherry Tree car boot sale in Fakenham is operating again. Picture: Supplied by Brian Berry The Cherry Tree car boot sale in Fakenham is operating again. Picture: Supplied by Brian Berry

Mr Murfet said they had 86 stalls at their most recent sale, which was a few more than at their busiest car boot last year. He said it was reasonably easy to maintain social distancing on a car boot site with plenty of space.

The Cherry Tree car boot in Fakenham has also restarted its Sunday morning sales. Brian Berry, who owns the land off Wells Road, where the sale is held, said: “A lot of people are very glad to see it back again. But people are also wary about coming out. Hopefully as time goes by it will improve. This week it’s been extremely good and we’re noticing that families are coming back.”

The Arminghall car boot, just south of Norwich, has also resumed its Sunday and Wednesday sales.

The Arminghall car boot sale, south of Norwich, is also operating again. Picture: ANTONY KELLY The Arminghall car boot sale, south of Norwich, is also operating again. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Other car boots are making plans to open in the near future.

The sale at the Harford park and ride site in Norwich is resuming on Sunday, July 5. Organisers initially feared they would not be able to operate on the site because of plans to set up a coronavirus testing centre there, but that has now been set up at Postwick instead.

Some other organisers are being more cautious.

The Sunday sale off the A47 at Narborough will stay closed for now. An organiser said: “For health and safety reasons we are still looking into it.”

The ‘Late One’ car boot sales in Aylsham and Hoveton are not likely to return this year, “unless things improve dramatically”, according to their organiser. He said: “I feel that there are far too many safety issues that cannot be resolved at a car boot sale of the size and popularity of the Late Ones.”