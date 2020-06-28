Search

Advanced search

Which Norfolk car boot sales are open again?

PUBLISHED: 11:57 28 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:34 28 June 2020

Harry Murfet at the Bradenham car boot sale. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Harry Murfet at the Bradenham car boot sale. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Archant

Enjoying a cuppa while scouting for a bargain at a car boot sale has been a Great British tradition for decades.

A scene from the Bradenham car boot sale this year. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMANA scene from the Bradenham car boot sale this year. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

And now Norfolk’s car boots are starting to reopen as the coronavirus lockdown eases.

Demand at the events that have already been operating has been strong so far.

Harry Murfet, volunteer at the Bradenham car boot near Dereham, which resumed its Wednesday morning sales about a month ago, said: “We’ve been building up week on week.

“I think people are sick of being cooped up and are looking for some sort of normality.”

The Cherry Tree car boot sale in Fakenham is operating again. Picture: Supplied by Brian BerryThe Cherry Tree car boot sale in Fakenham is operating again. Picture: Supplied by Brian Berry

Mr Murfet said they had 86 stalls at their most recent sale, which was a few more than at their busiest car boot last year. He said it was reasonably easy to maintain social distancing on a car boot site with plenty of space.

You may also want to watch:

The Cherry Tree car boot in Fakenham has also restarted its Sunday morning sales. Brian Berry, who owns the land off Wells Road, where the sale is held, said: “A lot of people are very glad to see it back again. But people are also wary about coming out. Hopefully as time goes by it will improve. This week it’s been extremely good and we’re noticing that families are coming back.”

MORE: Plenty of punters and 35 traders as popular car boot reopens

The Arminghall car boot, just south of Norwich, has also resumed its Sunday and Wednesday sales.

The Arminghall car boot sale, south of Norwich, is also operating again. Picture: ANTONY KELLYThe Arminghall car boot sale, south of Norwich, is also operating again. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Other car boots are making plans to open in the near future.

The sale at the Harford park and ride site in Norwich is resuming on Sunday, July 5. Organisers initially feared they would not be able to operate on the site because of plans to set up a coronavirus testing centre there, but that has now been set up at Postwick instead.

Some other organisers are being more cautious.

The Sunday sale off the A47 at Narborough will stay closed for now. An organiser said: “For health and safety reasons we are still looking into it.”

The ‘Late One’ car boot sales in Aylsham and Hoveton are not likely to return this year, “unless things improve dramatically”, according to their organiser. He said: “I feel that there are far too many safety issues that cannot be resolved at a car boot sale of the size and popularity of the Late Ones.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Plans for 32 new homes on seafront car park revealed

West Norfolk council has applied to build 32 flats and maisonettes on part of the Southend Car Park off Seagate, in Hunstanton Picture: Chris Bishop

Garden centre in three acres goes up for sale

Aylsham Garden Centre. Pic: Auction House.

Conservationist fills entire skip with rubbish left by sun seekers on Norfolk beach

Jake Fiennes and the rubbish he collected off Holkham beach after daytrippers enjoyed the heatwave. Pic: Archant/Jake Fiennes

Duchess of Cambridge ‘blown away’ by Norwich family’s bravery during visit to children’s hospice

The Duchess of Cambridge talks with Sonny Pope-Saunders (seated left), his father, Jordan, and his brother, Hudson (back to camera, right) during a visit to The Nook in Framlingham Earl, Norfolk, which is one of the three East Anglia Children's Hospices (EACH). Sonny was diagnosed with a diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, an aggressive and difficult-to-treat brain tumour, only a week or so after his sixth birthday in February. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Council spends £300,000 to buy house it sold 25 years ago so school can expand

Council bosses have agreed to buy back the former assistant headteacher's house at Browick Road Primary School in Wymondham, so the school can expand. Pic: Google Street View.

Most Read

Fears of second spike as people flock to Norfolk coast

The A149 in Snettisham to Hunstanton has a queue running from west of King’s Lynn all the way to Hunstanton. Picture: Andrew Waddison AWPR

‘We don’t want to upset anybody’ - New landlords close pub’s takeaway service after ‘negative’ comments

Gary and Sarah Hamer, new landlords of the Theatre Tavern in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Courtesy of Sarah Hamer.

The areas with the highest and lowest number of coronavirus deaths

Dussindale and part of Thorpe St Andrew had the higest percentage of coronavirus deaths but experts said they were unable to draw any conclusions about why this was from the ONS data. Picture: Google

Poppy field on outskirts of Norwich becomes social media phenomenon

Striking pictures of a poppy field near Norwich. Picture: Rob Borrett

Living the dream - coastal resort in Norfolk among the top 10 most in demand

The beach at Caister, one of Britain's most desirable seaside locations according to Rightmove Picture: Nick Butcher

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Which Norfolk car boot sales are open again?

Harry Murfet at the Bradenham car boot sale. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Conservationist fills entire skip with rubbish left by sun seekers on Norfolk beach

Jake Fiennes and the rubbish he collected off Holkham beach after daytrippers enjoyed the heatwave. Pic: Archant/Jake Fiennes

Norfolk ready to play key role in Boris Johnson’s ‘Project Speed’ drive

Could Boris Johnson's 'Project Speed' accellerate the dualling of the A47? Pic: Highways England.

‘They gave it a right good go’ - Former England strikers praise City’s efforts against United

Tim Krul brilliantly denied a Harry Maguire header but couldn't prevent City's loss to Manchester United in extra-time Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘He gave and gave to his community’: Shock and sadness at the sudden death of ‘Mr Acle’, 71

Brian Grint sitting at the location of the Acle stocks in 2009. PHOTO: Nick Butcher