Town centre café reopens and introduces bed and breakfast rooms

Café Kitale in North Walsham has reopened following its closure during lockdown. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske Archant

A café at the heart of a community has reopened following its closure after lockdown.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cafe Kitale owner, Rob Scammell thinks the new community fridge in North Walsham is a great idea to reduce food waste. Picture: Neil Didsbury Cafe Kitale owner, Rob Scammell thinks the new community fridge in North Walsham is a great idea to reduce food waste. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Café Kitale in North Walsham reopened on Wednesday for takeaways and has introduced bed and breakfast rooms in order to cater for a potential rise in staycations post-lockdown.

Owner Robert Scammell said: “It’s just a quiet reopening really to try and get things moving a little bit and get a few staff back to work.

You may also want to watch:

“As soon as we’re allowed to we’ll be reopening the outside area, the slight advantage we’ve got is that we have got a lot of space both inside and outside so we can socially distance quite well.

“As soon as we can reopen obviously we’re looking forward to welcoming guests to the rooms as the prediction seems to be that there’s going to be a lot of staycations this year so we’re hoping that will do well.”

Mr Scammell says the current focus is on collection, however a delivery service is available to elderly customers.