South Norfolk businessmen turn Santa’s helpers with toy donations

PUBLISHED: 10:29 05 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:31 05 November 2018

South Norfoilk businessmen Jeremy Payne and Michael Downs who are donating toys to help families facing hardship this Christmas. Picture: South Norfolk Council

Archant

Two South Norfolk businessmen are giving Santa a hand this year and have donated two truck loads of toys and gifts to help families in need.

The toys will be distributed by staff in South Norfolk Council’s Early Help Hub and by Children’s Services to help families who are experiencing hardship to make sure that Father Christmas visits as many homes as possible on the big day.

Jeremy Payne, who runs J Payne Services, based at Bressingham, near Diss, said: “I have tried to do something to help people every year. Charities only want money, but I wanted to offer something tangible. In the past I’ve bought sleeping bags and food for the homeless, but last year I decided to buy toys and gifts to help some of the children who wake up on Christmas morning without a present to open.”

Jeremy’s efforts were helped this year by Michael Downs, who owns Carbrooke Cars. He said: “I saw what Jeremy was doing and wanted to help. We have both worked hard and we wanted to give something back. Every act of kindness, big or small makes a difference to someone’s life.”

If you would like to help by donating a toy for a child or young person, contact South Norfolk Council on 01508 533642.

