Norfolk bus service offers free travel this Remembrance Sunday

Konectbus is offering free travel. Picture: IAN BURT Archant © 2009

A Norfolk bus service is offering free travel to members and veterans of the nation forces this Remembrance Sunday.

Konectbus is marking Remembrance Sunday by offering free travel on all its buses.

This is the first Remembrance Sunday to benefit from the new Sunday Park and Ride service into Norwich from the Thickthorn site, and the offer of free travel includes the familiar green Park and Ride buses.

Managing director, Jeremy Cooper, said: “On Sunday, November 11 we will give a special welcome to all those wearing their military uniform, displaying medals, or showing their military ID card on board our buses, by offering free travel.

“The centenary commemorations have given us all an opportunity to reflect on the sacrifices made by our armed forces and we hope this gesture will show that we are thankful for what has been done for us.”