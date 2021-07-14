Norfolk bus passengers to still wear face masks after Freedom Day
Bus passengers in Norfolk will be urged to continue to wear face coverings from July 19.
Train and bus operators will no longer be able to force passengers to wear face masks after the Freedom Day end of lockdown regulations next week.
But on Monday, Boris Johnson said "we expect and recommend" that people continue to wear face coverings in "crowded and enclosed spaces...such as on public transport".
Jeremy Cooper, managing director of Konectbus, said: “We will maintain our existing advice to customers to wear face coverings, as Transport Focus reports that over two-thirds of public transport users consider this is the right thing to do.
“We shall continue to support our customers and colleagues with enhanced cleaning regimes, sanitiser units on our buses and protection for our drivers”
Norfolk's main bus service provider First Bus is expected to confirm its new arrangements later this week.
A spokesman said: “We want to be able to provide clear and concise guidance for people who want to use our bus network.”
