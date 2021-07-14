News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norfolk bus passengers to still wear face masks after Freedom Day

Simon Parkin

Published: 5:17 PM July 14, 2021   
First Bus services on Castle Meadow in Norwich.

Bus passengers in Norfolk will be urged to continue to wear face coverings from July 19.

Train and bus operators will no longer be able to force passengers to wear face masks after the Freedom Day end of lockdown regulations next week.

But on Monday, Boris Johnson said "we expect and recommend" that people continue to wear face coverings in "crowded and enclosed spaces...such as on public transport".

No.2 Konectbus service to Holt leaves Norwich Bus Station. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Jeremy Cooper, managing director of Konectbus, said: “We will maintain our existing advice to customers to wear face coverings, as Transport Focus reports that over two-thirds of public transport users consider this is the right thing to do. 

“We shall continue to support our customers and colleagues with enhanced cleaning regimes, sanitiser units on our buses and protection for our drivers”

First Bus driver wearing a face covering.

Norfolk's main bus service provider First Bus is expected to confirm its new arrangements later this week. 

A spokesman said: “We want to be able to provide clear and concise guidance for people who want to use our bus network.”

Freedom Day
Lockdown Easing
Coronavirus
Norfolk

