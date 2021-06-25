Norfolk landmarks turn green for St John Ambulance
- Credit: Roo Pitt
More than a dozen landmarks turned green on Thursday evening to mark St John's Day and the work of St John Ambulance.
From dusk on June 24, locations such as Cromer Pier, Great Yarmouth Minster, Norwich City Hall and Dereham War Memorial were lit up in green to mark the day and the hard work of St John Ambulance volunteers.
In total more than a dozen sites across Norfolk from the very east of the county to the west took part in the event.
The first aid charity would normally mark its saint day with an event at St Paul's Cathedral in London, but due to the coronavirus pandemic has had to find other ways of celebrating.
Georgina Holloway, Norfolk priory group chairman and county president, said she was "really pleased" with the number and variety of venues that took part in the event.
She said: "This is a chance for everybody to celebrate the [St John Ambulance] and the going green of the building gives everyone the chance to think about us.
"[Our volunteers] are always on duty and ready to help, they are amazing."
