Norfolk landmarks turn green for St John Ambulance

Published: 4:49 PM June 25, 2021

More than a dozen landmarks turned green on Thursday evening to mark St John's Day and the work of St John Ambulance.

Blickling Hall in North Norfolk turned green on June 24 for St John's Day - Credit: Kenny Gray

From dusk on June 24, locations such as Cromer Pier, Great Yarmouth Minster, Norwich City Hall and Dereham War Memorial were lit up in green to mark the day and the hard work of St John Ambulance volunteers.

In total more than a dozen sites across Norfolk from the very east of the county to the west took part in the event.

King's Lynn Town Hall lit up in green for St John's Day on Thursday June 24. - Credit: Matthew Usher for the Borough Council of King’s Lynn & West Norfolk

The first aid charity would normally mark its saint day with an event at St Paul's Cathedral in London, but due to the coronavirus pandemic has had to find other ways of celebrating.

Norwich City Hall illuminated in green for St John's Day - Credit: Roo Pitt

Georgina Holloway, Norfolk priory group chairman and county president, said she was "really pleased" with the number and variety of venues that took part in the event.

You may also want to watch:

She said: "This is a chance for everybody to celebrate the [St John Ambulance] and the going green of the building gives everyone the chance to think about us.

"[Our volunteers] are always on duty and ready to help, they are amazing."

Cromer Pier turned green on Thursday, June 24 to mark St John's Day - Credit: Marcus Cox

Alive Corn Exchange, King's Lynn lit up in green for St John's Day - Credit: Matthew Usher for the Borough Council of King’s Lynn & West Norfolk



