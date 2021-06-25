News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norfolk landmarks turn green for St John Ambulance

Sabrina Johnson

Published: 4:49 PM June 25, 2021   
The rainbow in Norwich's Chantry Place turning green for St John's Day

The rainbow in Norwich's Chantry Place turning green for St John's Day

More than a dozen landmarks turned green on Thursday evening to mark St John's Day and the work of St John Ambulance.

Blickling Hall in North Norfolk turned green on June 24 for St John's Day

Blickling Hall in North Norfolk turned green on June 24 for St John's Day

From dusk on June 24, locations such as Cromer Pier, Great Yarmouth Minster, Norwich City Hall and Dereham War Memorial were lit up in green to mark the day and the hard work of St John Ambulance volunteers.

In total more than a dozen sites across Norfolk from the very east of the county to the west took part in the event.

King's Lynn Town Hall lit up in green for St John's Day on Thursday June 24.

King's Lynn Town Hall lit up in green for St John's Day on Thursday June 24.

The first aid charity would normally mark its saint day with an event at St Paul's Cathedral in London, but due to the coronavirus pandemic has had to find other ways of celebrating.

Norwich City Hall illuminated in green for St John's Day

Norwich City Hall illuminated in green for St John's Day

Georgina Holloway, Norfolk priory group chairman and county president, said she was "really pleased" with the number and variety of venues that took part in the event.

She said: "This is a chance for everybody to celebrate the [St John Ambulance] and the going green of the building gives everyone the chance to think about us.

"[Our volunteers] are always on duty and ready to help, they are amazing."

Cromer Pier turned green on Thursday, June 24 to mark St John's Day

Cromer Pier turned green on Thursday, June 24 to mark St John's Day

Alive Corn Exchange, King's Lynn lit up in green for St John's Day

Alive Corn Exchange, King's Lynn lit up in green for St John's Day


