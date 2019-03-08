Norfolk BrOARds set for Easter row from King’s Lynn to Great Yarmouth

The Norfolk Broards - Sandra Squire, Helen Hogan and Kate Palmer - will row 80 miles around Norfolk. Picture: Courtesy of the Norfolk Broards Courtesy of the Norfolk Broards

A female ocean rowing team is set to row 80 miles around Norfolk’s coast over the Easter weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Norfolk BrOARds - the county’s first ladies ocean rowing team, are training to compete in the 2020 Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge.

They are hoping to raise awareness of their entry and raise money to help pay for the Eco boat they will row 3,000 miles from the Canaries to Antigua.

They also want to promote the life saving work of the lifeboat stations around the region.

They will be leaving King’s Lynn around 6.30am on Good Friday, April 19, heading for their eventual destination of Gorleston-on-Sea, stopping off at the 10 Lifeboat stations on the way, to deliver Easter eggs to the crews.

Skipper Sandra Squire said: “It’s our way of giving a little something back to the lifeboat crews who are always there whenever they’re needed.

“It makes being on the water feel a lot safer, knowing there’s someone there to help if you need it”.

The team’s first stop will be at Old Hunstanton, with the team arriving at the lifeboat station at around 10am before they leave again during the afternoon to head on to Wells.

They are encouring team are encouraging everyone along the coast to come down to see them arrive at their stops and cheer them on, and to meet them and the lifeboat crews.

They will also be spending time at various host venues on their trip and invite people to join them.

Full Itinerary is as follows:

Good Friday, April 19

Depart King’s Lynn: 6 - 6.30am

Arrive Old Hunstanton: 10 - 10.30am

Meet the ladies at The Old Boathouse Cafe, Old Hunstanton until 1pm.

Depart Old Hunstanton: 2 - 3pm

Arrive Wells: 7 - 8pm

Meet the ladies at the Golden Fleece, Wells until 10pm.

Easter Saturday, April 20

Depart Wells: 8am

Arrive Sheringham: 11.30am

Meet the ladies on Sheringham beach until 4.30pm - bring a picnic.

Depart Sheringham: 5.30 - 6pm

Arrive Cromer: 7pm

Meet the ladies at the Red Lion in Cromer until 9pm.

Easter Sunday, April 21

Depart Cromer: 8am

Visiting Mundesley and Happisburgh

Arrive Sea Palling: 1pm

Meet the ladies at Reef’s Bar, Sea Palling until 4pm.

Easter Monday, April 22

Depart Sea Palling: 8am

Visiting Hemsby and Caister

Arrive Great Yarmouth and Gorleston: 1pm

Meet the ladies at The Cliff Hotel, Gorleston until 5pm

All timings are approximate and row is dependent on the weather

The team will have a satellite tracker on board during their row, so it will be possible for supporters to track their position during the weekend from 6am on Good Friday morning, by looking at: https://eur-share.inreach.garmin.com/NorfolkRow.