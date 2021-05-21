Crowdfunding campaign to increase Broads sailings of Wherry Maud
- Credit: Wherry Maud Trust
With its distinctive black sail, Wherry Maud is one of the best-loved sights on the Norfolk Broads.
The only remaining trading wherry of typical construction, its maintained by Wherry Maud Trust’s team of dedicated volunteers, who run trips throughout the year, keeping alive a significant part of the Broads history.
The trust has now launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise vital funds for a new support boat to allow it to increase the number of sailings and continue in their work.
With volunteers from across Norfolk clubbing together to help support the well-loved wherry, the campaign has already got off to a flying start, attracting £1,150 in donations towards its £10,500 goal.
Having an easy to maintain support boat with a more powerful engine will ensure that the trust can run more trips and be less restricted by winds and tides.
The extra trips will generate donations to make up income that was lost due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are all excited about this campaign. We are keen to show off our lovely historic wherry to more people,” said trust treasurer Linda Pargeter.
“With a new support boat, we will sail “Maud” more often and more people will have the opportunity to experience first-hand this wonderful part of Norfolk Broads living heritage.”
Maud started its working life in 1899 as one of a small fleet of private trading wherries owned by a director of Jewson, timber merchants in Great Yarmouth.
Having been used at the end of its working life to carry dredgings for river contractors May Gurney, when they decided that wooden wherries were no longer viable, Maud was offered for sale for just £50.
Nobody bought it in 1965 it was sunk in Ranworth Broad as part of a scheme to stop riverbank erosion.
In 1981 Maud’s rescue operation began when Vincent and Linda Pargeter fell in love with it, restoring the vessel over 18 years.
Today trustees, who pay a £15 annual membership, can experience the wonder of sailing aboard it and appreciate some living heritage.
Donations to the appeal can be made via www.gofundme.com/f/Wherry-Maud/