Search

Advanced search

Boat seized and man arrested after dramatic incident on Norfolk Broads

PUBLISHED: 07:48 05 July 2020 | UPDATED: 08:27 05 July 2020

Police responded to an incident on the Norfolk Broads on Saturday night. Picture: James Bass

Police responded to an incident on the Norfolk Broads on Saturday night. Picture: James Bass

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014

A man is in custody and a boat was seized following a dramatic incident on the Norfolk Broads.

Police were called to a “domestic incident” on a boat in Great Yarmouth at 9.52pm on Saturday.

Following the incident, investigations are ongoing but one man is in custody and police have seized the boat where the incident took place.

People living in the area reported seeing lots of police activity on the river on Saturday night, including officers boarding a boat.

More follows.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Did you leave your car in the Arctic Circle? Norfolk Peugeot abandoned in Norway

A Peugeot 206 which has been abandoned in the Arctic Circle. Picture: Marius Medby

Boat seized and man arrested after dramatic incident on Norfolk Broads

Police responded to an incident on the Norfolk Broads on Saturday night. Picture: James Bass

Could you have £10k in the attic? These 30 vinyl albums are worth a mint

John Naylor of Beatniks with a copy of Nirvana's Nevermind. It's not even 30 years old but still worth five or six times what you'd have paid for it in 1991 Picture: John Naylor

‘We’ve paid for something that doesn’t exist’ - Holidaymakers demand action from TUI

Vicky Potter who says she can't get in touch with TUI. Pic: submitted

Coach company mechanic will lose job after being caught drink-driving

A coach firm mechanic was sentenced for drink driving at King's Lynn Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Bishop

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Owners of restaurant chains to close 91 sites nationwide - including one in Norwich

Las Iguanas in Norwich, which is one of 91 restaurants to be closed by Casual Dining Group . Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Watch out for caravan and motorhome scams, holidaymakers warned

Norfolk Trading Standards warned about caravan and motorhome scams in the wake of increased sales. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

WATCH: Alarming video of group rocking hire boat on Norfolk Broads

Still taken from a video showing a group rocking a Broads cruiser. Picture: Submitted anonymously

‘We’ve paid for something that doesn’t exist’ - Holidaymakers demand action from TUI

Vicky Potter who says she can't get in touch with TUI. Pic: submitted

Prince William drops into Norfolk pub for chat, chips and cider

The Duke of Cambridge talks to the landlords and workers at The Rose and Crown pub in Snettisham Picure: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Boat seized and man arrested after dramatic incident on Norfolk Broads

Police responded to an incident on the Norfolk Broads on Saturday night. Picture: James Bass

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a 1-0 Premier League loss to Brighton

Norwich City players have that sinking feeling after a 1-0 Premier League defeat to Brighton Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norfolk’s catholic churches resume public worship

The Dean of St John the Baptist Cathedral in Norwich, Canon David Paul, led the first public Mass held at the cathedral for nearly three months, on Saturday July 4. Picture:Keith Morris/ rcdea.org.uk

Another difficult day may have left Duda on the fringes as City look to the future

Ondrej Duda heads for the centre circle after Leandro Trossard's goal for Brighton at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Meet the Norwich City fan who donated rare shirts to charity - even after learning they are worth hundreds

Norwich City fan Alistair Rush has donated £700 of shirts to On The Stall City. Picture: Alistair Rush/OTSC