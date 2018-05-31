Boat seized and man arrested after dramatic incident on Norfolk Broads

A man is in custody and a boat was seized following a dramatic incident on the Norfolk Broads.

Police were called to a “domestic incident” on a boat in Great Yarmouth at 9.52pm on Saturday.

Following the incident, investigations are ongoing but one man is in custody and police have seized the boat where the incident took place.

People living in the area reported seeing lots of police activity on the river on Saturday night, including officers boarding a boat.

