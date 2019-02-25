Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Pension group air their concerns to Norwich MP

25 February, 2019 - 11:13
The Norfolk Broads Pain (Pension Action in Norfolk) group were able to air their views on pension changes to an MP when they met up at Cinema City in Norwich on Saturday, February 16. Photo: Lynn Nicholls

The Norfolk Broads Pain (Pension Action in Norfolk) group were able to air their views on pension changes to an MP when they met up at Cinema City in Norwich on Saturday, February 16. Photo: Lynn Nicholls

Lynn Nicholls

The Norfolk Broads PAIN (Pension Action in Norfolk) group were able to air their views on pension changes to an MP when they met up at Cinema City in Norwich on Saturday, February 16.

The Norfolk Broads Pain (Pension Action in Norfolk) group were able to air their views on pension changes to an MP when they met up at Cinema City in Norwich on Saturday, February 16. Photo: Lynn Nicholls The Norfolk Broads Pain (Pension Action in Norfolk) group were able to air their views on pension changes to an MP when they met up at Cinema City in Norwich on Saturday, February 16. Photo: Lynn Nicholls

Clive Lewis, Labour MP for Norwich South, attended the group’s latest meeting to address the members who are fighting for their state pensions and to offer his help and support.

The group, which has more than 170 members, campaigns against the increase in state pension age for women born in the 1950s. It is claimed across Norfolk as many as 45,000 1950s born women are affected by these pension changes. A judicial review into the changes is due to be heard in June. Former Anglia Tv presenter Helen McDermott, who is affected by the pension changes also joined and contributed to the lively meeting.

• To find out more search Norfolk Broads-PAIN Pension Group on Facebook or email norfolkbroadspensions@gmail.com

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘It’s devastating’ - mum of teenager diagnosed with cancer for the fourth time on family’s journey

Lewis Atkins, 14, from Dereham, has been diagnosed with cancer for the fourth time. Photo: Courtesy of the Atkins family

Road closed following serious collision

Police are on the scene of a serious single vehicle collision on Dereham Road in Scarning, near Dereham. Picture: Archant

Michael Bailey: 2 Onels, 1 Norwich City dream – 6 things learned from Bristol City win

Relentless Teemu Pukki runs Tomas Kalas, as Norwich City secure a supeb Championship win over Bristol City at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Traveller family could be made homeless unless controversial village site is approved

The site at Mill Lane in Wreningham. Photo: Luke Powell

‘No hard feelings’ - BBC staff receive apology letter from Alan Partridge

Alan Partridge is returning to the BBC tonight. Photo: Paul John Bayfield.

Most Read

‘It’s devastating’ - mum of teenager diagnosed with cancer for the fourth time on family’s journey

#includeImage($article, 225)

Road closed following serious collision

#includeImage($article, 225)

Michael Bailey: 2 Onels, 1 Norwich City dream – 6 things learned from Bristol City win

#includeImage($article, 225)

Traveller family could be made homeless unless controversial village site is approved

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘No hard feelings’ - BBC staff receive apology letter from Alan Partridge

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Lamborghini-driving fitness fraudster admits online courses scam

Scott Wolfe admitted six criminal charges relating to running businesses offering online fitness courses. Photo: YouTube/FitLearn

‘No hard feelings’ - BBC staff receive apology letter from Alan Partridge

Alan Partridge is returning to the BBC tonight. Photo: Paul John Bayfield.

Road closed following serious collision

Police are on the scene of a serious single vehicle collision on Dereham Road in Scarning, near Dereham. Picture: Archant

Norwich woman ‘looking for the fairytale’ on new series of The Bachelor UK

Reanne Brown in The Bachelor UK Credit: The Bachelor/Channel 5

‘I wonder if she is an Norwich City fan?’ - Region reacts to Olivia Colman’s Oscar win

Olivia Colman, winner of the Best Actress In A Leading Role Award for The Favourite. Picture Alberto Rodriguez/PA Wire.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists