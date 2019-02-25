Pension group air their concerns to Norwich MP

Clive Lewis, Labour MP for Norwich South, attended the group’s latest meeting to address the members who are fighting for their state pensions and to offer his help and support.

The group, which has more than 170 members, campaigns against the increase in state pension age for women born in the 1950s. It is claimed across Norfolk as many as 45,000 1950s born women are affected by these pension changes. A judicial review into the changes is due to be heard in June. Former Anglia Tv presenter Helen McDermott, who is affected by the pension changes also joined and contributed to the lively meeting.

• To find out more search Norfolk Broads-PAIN Pension Group on Facebook or email norfolkbroadspensions@gmail.com