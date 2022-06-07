Darcey Bussell films in Norfolk for new Channel 4 show
- Credit: PA
Darcey Bussell has travelled to Norfolk as part of her new show following in the Queen's footsteps.
The show will take the Royal Ballet star and former Strictly judge on a regal adventure as part of Channel 4's jubilee celebrations.
Darcey Bussell's Royal Roadtrip will have four 60-minute episodes, with one based in the Norfolk Broads.
While in the county the ballerina will sample the Queen's favourite cuisine and go to locations where the monarch left a lasting impression.
The other episodes will be based in the Scottish highlands, the Welsh borders and London.
Dame Darcey Bussell said: “I’m thrilled to be making another series for More4, especially one in which I get to follow in the footsteps of Her Majesty.
"I’ve always had a deep and abiding affection for the Queen, so I’m particularly looking forward to embarking on this celebratory road trip.”
The show was commissioned by Channel 4 and is being produced by RDF's Definitely label and Dan Barraclough.
Darcey Bussell's Royal Roadtrip will air later this year on More4.