Darcey Bussell films in Norfolk for new Channel 4 show

Grace Piercy

Published: 6:36 PM June 7, 2022
Dame Darcey Bussell who has stepped down as a judge from Strictly Come Dancing: Picture (C) Ian West

The former Strictly Come Dancing judge has filmed an episode of her new roadtrip show in Norfolk - Credit: PA

Darcey Bussell has travelled to Norfolk as part of her new show following in the Queen's footsteps.

The show will take the Royal Ballet star and former Strictly judge on a regal adventure as part of Channel 4's jubilee celebrations.

Darcey Bussell's Royal Roadtrip will have four 60-minute episodes, with one based in the Norfolk Broads.

While in the county the ballerina will sample the Queen's favourite cuisine and go to locations where the monarch left a lasting impression.

The other episodes will be based in the Scottish highlands, the Welsh borders and London.

Dame Darcey Bussell said: “I’m thrilled to be making another series for More4, especially one in which I get to follow in the footsteps of Her Majesty.

"I’ve always had a deep and abiding affection for the Queen, so I’m particularly looking forward to embarking on this celebratory road trip.”

The show was commissioned by Channel 4 and is being produced by RDF's Definitely label and Dan Barraclough.

Darcey Bussell's Royal Roadtrip will air later this year on More4.

