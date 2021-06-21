News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Blind walkers help raise thousands for Norfolk sight loss charity

Ben Hardy

Published: 9:10 AM June 21, 2021   
The Vision Norfolk Broads Walk Challenge team get ready to step out to raise money for the charity

The Vision Norfolk Broads Walk Challenge team get ready to step out to raise money for the charity - Credit: Newman Associates PR

Visually impaired people took part in a gruelling walking challenge in Norfolk as nearly £5,000 has been raised for a sight loss charity. 

A team of 11 Vision Norfolk charity staff, volunteers and blind people completed the Broads Walk Challenge last weekend, raising £4,755. 

The Vision Norfolk fundraisers tackled 25km, 50km and 90km walks around the Broadland area. 

Among the participants was Vision Norfolk Great Yarmouth hub co-ordinator Ed Bates, who has been blind since birth. 

He successfully completed the 50km challenge with his guide Matt Lawley, who has recently started volunteering for Vision Norfolk. 

Activities co-ordinator Mark Smith tackled the 25km challenge with guide Stuart Kenrick, and a third blind participant was Matthew Shaw, 51, who has lived at the charity’s Hammond Court supported housing scheme in Norwich for six years.

Vision Norfolk chief executive Gina Dormer said: "It was one of the hottest days of the year, which added to the challenge." 

Visit www.justgiving.com/campaign/broadswalkchallenge to donate. 

