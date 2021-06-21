Blind walkers help raise thousands for Norfolk sight loss charity
Visually impaired people took part in a gruelling walking challenge in Norfolk as nearly £5,000 has been raised for a sight loss charity.
A team of 11 Vision Norfolk charity staff, volunteers and blind people completed the Broads Walk Challenge last weekend, raising £4,755.
The Vision Norfolk fundraisers tackled 25km, 50km and 90km walks around the Broadland area.
Among the participants was Vision Norfolk Great Yarmouth hub co-ordinator Ed Bates, who has been blind since birth.
He successfully completed the 50km challenge with his guide Matt Lawley, who has recently started volunteering for Vision Norfolk.
Activities co-ordinator Mark Smith tackled the 25km challenge with guide Stuart Kenrick, and a third blind participant was Matthew Shaw, 51, who has lived at the charity’s Hammond Court supported housing scheme in Norwich for six years.
Vision Norfolk chief executive Gina Dormer said: "It was one of the hottest days of the year, which added to the challenge."
Visit www.justgiving.com/campaign/broadswalkchallenge to donate.
