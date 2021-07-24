Meet Norfolk's Cinderella bride

Theatre Royal's panto stars, Prince Charming ( David Witts) and Cinderella (Kara-Lianne Jones), join Charlotte Coyle who has won a 'Cinderella' wedding dress from La Belle Angele.

A Norfolk bride-to-be will have a fairytale wedding after winning a £1,500 Cinderella outfit package.

Charlotte Coyle, left, who has won a 'Cinderella' wedding dress from La Belle Angele, with owner Kirsty Fletcher.

Charlotte Coyle, 33, from Dereham, said she never thought she would win the competition from Norwich boutique La Belle Angele.

Brides-to-be had to write a 50-word statement explaining why they deserved the princess inspired outfit, which included a wedding dress, shoes, veil and headdress.

Theatre Royal's panto stars, Prince Charming ( David Witts) and Cinderella (Kara-Lianne Jones), join Charlotte Coyle who has won a 'Cinderella' wedding dress from La Belle Angele.

Ms Coyle, who works in the aviation department at Marsh, said: "In a nutshell - I don't want to give a sob story - I've had a hell of a two years, they couldn't have been worse so I wrote about that. I lost close members of my family. So this dress is something I won't have to worry about.

"I'm still shocked that I have won as I just fired the email off and forgot about it, I'm still taking it in."

La Belle Angele in St Giles Street, Norwich.

So far Ms Coyle, who will tie the knot on July 24, 2021, at Hockwold Hall, has arranged photographers, catering and the registrar but had not had much time to search for the perfect dress.

She said: "Your wedding dress makes you feel special. You're never going to wear a dress like that again. I haven't seen it yet but I'm sure it will be beautiful. I've only tried on a few so far and absolutely loved the dresses with glitter on even though I never thought I would be that person."

Her partner of 17 years, Chris Barrett, 39, a graphic designer from Dereham, proposed in October last year during a holiday to the Dominican Republic.

Ms Coyle said: "I wasn't expecting it all, but it has been a long time coming.

"We were on a trip to an island, which was used as filming for Pirates of the Caribbean, and Chris pointed at something in the sand but I just said let's leave it and get a drink at the bar.

"Then Chris insisted, so I looked closer and it was a message in a bottle. But I thought it was part of the trip and we shouldn't touch it. Chris eventually persuaded me to take out the message, and when I got to the bottom of it, it said 'will you be my wife?' and Chris was on one knee."

Owners of La Belle Angele Kirsty and Melanie Fletcher said: "It shouldn't be, but the dress is the most important part of the wedding for any girl. The wedding dress becomes the priority as it lives with you.

"Charlotte had a tough couple of years and it was nice to give something back, especially at Christmas."