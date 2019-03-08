Breweries join forces to create special - transatlantic - Norfolk Day beer

Search

PUBLISHED: 06:00 26 April 2019

Norfolk Brewhouse along with Smartmouth brewery in Norfolk VA, USA, are collaborating to create a transatlantic beer for Norfolk Day. Co- founder David Holliday with brewers assistant Andrew Woods and Brewer Bruce Ash. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Our county has long had links with America, but they are set to be given a Norfolk Day twist.

The successful first outing of Norfolk Day last year caught the attention of people all over the country - and, as it returns for a second year, the occasion is due to be celebrated overseas.

Brewers from The Norfolk Brewhouse, in Hindringham, have teamed up with those at Smartmouth Brewing Company in Norfolk, Virginia, to create a special collaboration beer.

The beer - which is yet to be named - will use ingredients from both sides of the Atlantic and will be released on Saturday, July 27, Norfolk Day.

David Holliday, from The Norfolk Brewhouse, said the idea for the collaboration came after the brewery created two special Moon Gazer ales to celebrate last year's Norfolk day.

He said: “The beers went down well and the team joked about doing something in 2019 which could include Norfolk Virginia – and celebrate Norfolk barley in America.”

Following the idea, Mr Holliday, who is an ambassador for Norfolk's Maris Otter Barley and international brew collaborations, contacted Smartmouth Brewing, where the team, who were already aware of Norfolk Day, were more than happy to get involved.

He said: “It's an exciting opportunity and we look forward to tasting a glass of the collaboration brew on both sides of the Atlantic.”

Porter Hardy, the president of the Smartmouth Brewery, added: “When David got in touch we instantly thought that would be fun, but on a serious note the ability to cement the links and history of our two Norfolks through the power of craft beer is going to be a great challenge, and also opportunity to help bring the two communities together is something we are very proud to be involved in.”

Currently code-named Norfolk 50 50, the beer will be available in both Norfolks on July 27.

A day dedicated to celebrating Norfolk, the aim of the day is to get as many individuals, groups and businesses organising events as possible.

• To get involved email norfolkday@archant.co.uk, tweet @norfolk using #NorfolkDay or log on to the Norfolk Day Facebook group.

How you can help

The beer is yet to be officially named - and that's where members of the public step in.

A golden, 5pc ABV beer that marries together the popular British golden style pale ale with a typically hoppy American IPA style, the beer will be available to purchase on Norfolk Day - Saturday, July 27 - both here and in the USA.

Now, ahead of its release, the two breweries are inviting people to come up with a name for the new transatlantic beer.

The winner will not only get the honour of naming the Norfolk beer, but will also receive a 36-pint supply of the beer and get to meet members of Smartmouth Brewery when they visit the county on Norfolk Day.

• Entries, which must be received by Friday, May 31, should be sent via email to norfolkday@archant.co.uk or info@norfolkbrewhouse.co.uk

