Brewery to donate 5p from sales of Edith Cavell beer to nurses charity

Wolf Brewery will donate 5p from every sale of its Edith Cavell beer to the Cavel Nurses' Trust. Photo: Wolf Brewery Archant

A brewery based near Attleborough will be donating 5p from all its sales of one of its bottled beers to a charity supporting nurses.

Edith Cavell, picture from 1895. Published with permission of St Mary's church Swardeston. Edith Cavell, picture from 1895. Published with permission of St Mary's church Swardeston.

Wolf Brewery, on Norwich Road in Besthorpe, will be donating the money from each sale of its Edith Cavell beer throughout 2020.

The funds raised will be donated to the Cavell Nurses’ Trust, which helps when nurses, midwives and healthcare assistants face hardship.

The 3.7pc ABV beer is described as a “hoppy thirst-quenching beer with a fruit finish”, and is named after the British nurse who saved the lives of soldiers in the First World War.

Wolf, which was founded in 1995, has picked up national gold awards at the SIBA Independent Beer Awards in both 2018 and 2019.

For information on the trust, visit www.cavellnursestrust.org and for information on the brewery visit www.wolfbrewery.com