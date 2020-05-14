Brewery to donate 5p from sales of Edith Cavell beer to nurses charity
PUBLISHED: 15:23 14 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:51 14 May 2020
Archant
A brewery based near Attleborough will be donating 5p from all its sales of one of its bottled beers to a charity supporting nurses.
Wolf Brewery, on Norwich Road in Besthorpe, will be donating the money from each sale of its Edith Cavell beer throughout 2020.
The funds raised will be donated to the Cavell Nurses’ Trust, which helps when nurses, midwives and healthcare assistants face hardship.
The 3.7pc ABV beer is described as a “hoppy thirst-quenching beer with a fruit finish”, and is named after the British nurse who saved the lives of soldiers in the First World War.
Wolf, which was founded in 1995, has picked up national gold awards at the SIBA Independent Beer Awards in both 2018 and 2019.
For information on the trust, visit www.cavellnursestrust.org and for information on the brewery visit www.wolfbrewery.com
