Search

Advanced search

Brewery to donate 5p from sales of Edith Cavell beer to nurses charity

PUBLISHED: 15:23 14 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:51 14 May 2020

Wolf Brewery will donate 5p from every sale of its Edith Cavell beer to the Cavel Nurses' Trust. Photo: Wolf Brewery

Wolf Brewery will donate 5p from every sale of its Edith Cavell beer to the Cavel Nurses' Trust. Photo: Wolf Brewery

Archant

A brewery based near Attleborough will be donating 5p from all its sales of one of its bottled beers to a charity supporting nurses.

Edith Cavell, picture from 1895. Published with permission of St Mary's church Swardeston.Edith Cavell, picture from 1895. Published with permission of St Mary's church Swardeston.

Wolf Brewery, on Norwich Road in Besthorpe, will be donating the money from each sale of its Edith Cavell beer throughout 2020.

The funds raised will be donated to the Cavell Nurses’ Trust, which helps when nurses, midwives and healthcare assistants face hardship.

The 3.7pc ABV beer is described as a “hoppy thirst-quenching beer with a fruit finish”, and is named after the British nurse who saved the lives of soldiers in the First World War.

Wolf, which was founded in 1995, has picked up national gold awards at the SIBA Independent Beer Awards in both 2018 and 2019.

For information on the trust, visit www.cavellnursestrust.org and for information on the brewery visit www.wolfbrewery.com

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Bitter row in town after ‘prescription queen’ volunteer replaced

Liz Withington is at the centre of a Facebook row in Sheringham. Picture: Submitted

Bus routes scrapped and operators changed in timetable shake-up

Konectbus has announced changes due to new contact awards with Norfolk County Council. Picture: Steve Adams

Woman’s body found on beach identified as missing Chelsie Dack

Missing 23-year-old Chelsie Dack. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Man stabbed in stomach in Norwich

Police at Suckling Avenue in Norwich after being called to reports of a stabbing on Bolingbroke Road. Picture: Simon Parkin

Seaside beach huts set to be demolished

A new scheme has been lodgedto demolish the 58 concrete beach chalets on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft, which closed in the summer of 2016 due to safety issues. Pictures: Mick Howes

Most Read

Building firm collapses owing £1.7m and is left with just £10,000 to pay people back

Bespoke Norfolk went into liquidation owing £1.7m. Image: Bespoke Norfolk

Family of missing Chelsie Dack informed by police after body found on beach

Missing 23-year-old Chelsie Dack. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Tributes to former professor who died after contracting coronavirus while trying to stop its spread

Peter Sinclair. Picture: Jayne Ivimey

Theft of 14 dogs and puppies leaves breeder ‘sick to the stomach’

Thieves had broken into the back of the kennels at JustDogz in Upwell to steal the pups. Picture: JustDogz

Cyclist flown to hospital with life-threatening injuries after crash

Police, Norfolk Fire and Rescue, ambulance and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were called to a road traffic accident on Overstrand Road, Cromer. Picture: Dave 'Hubba' Roberts

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man stabbed in stomach in Norwich

Police at Suckling Avenue in Norwich after being called to reports of a stabbing on Bolingbroke Road. Picture: Simon Parkin

Body of missing former Royal Marine found on Winterton beach, inquest hears

Former Royal Marine Lee Fitzgerald, from Gislingham, has been missing for more than 10 days and is believed to have travelled to Great Yarmouth. Picture: FITZGERALD FAMILY

Family tribute to ‘beloved son’ who died after attack

Mindaugas Arlauskas, who died after he was attcked in Wisbech on May 5 Picture: Submitted

Bitter row in town after ‘prescription queen’ volunteer replaced

Liz Withington is at the centre of a Facebook row in Sheringham. Picture: Submitted

City chief blasts ‘grossly unfair’ accusations about neutral grounds and relegation

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber spoke to Sky Sports News Picture: Archant
Drive 24