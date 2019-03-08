Norfolk brewer's ale trail is back and bigger than ever

Award-winning Norfolk brewer, Woodforde's, is launching their 2019 ale trail this week.

Award-winning Norfolk brewer, Woodforde's, is launching its 2019 ale trail this week.



The ale trail is East Anglia's largest and has been running for more than 20 years.

This year, the trail includes over 400 pubs spread across five counties and is set to be bigger and better than ever before.

James Armitage, commercial and marketing director at Woodforde's Brewery, said: "This year's ale trail is designed to be easy for people to take part in. We have taken on board feedback and changed it back to a really simple offering.

"The more stickers you collect, the better the prize you can redeem!"



Woodforde's history started in the 1960s when two good friends were determined to "change things up", with a passion for home brewing and creating authentic flavours, they became part of a new-wave revolution, handcrafting their own beers.

As demand for the company's beer grew, they moved from Drayton near Norwich, to a group of barns and listed buildings in Woodbastwick, a village in the Norfolk Broads.

Beer drinkers can follow the ale trail to find new pubs all across the region.



People participating in the trail collect unique stickers from participating pubs for every pint of Woodforde's they purchase.

These stickers can be redeemed for prizes, including limited edition t-shirts and a top prize of 36 pints of beer which can be collected from Woodforde's Brewery.

This year Woodforde's have teamed up with media partner Archant to help spread the ale trail word.

The whole Woodforde's range will be included in the ale trail, including new keg beers West Coast Wherry, Conquest Lager and Norada Pale Ale as well as classics such as the award-winning Wherry.

The Wherry pint took CAMRA's 1990 'New Breweries Champion Beer of Britain' - one that is still famous today.

Ale trail booklets with sticker sheets will be included in the Eastern Daily Press, Norwich Evening News, East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star on June 19.

Booklets will be available throughout the ale trail from participating pubs, a list of which can be found at www.woodfordes.com/ale-trail