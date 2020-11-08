Search

Advanced search

Norfolk pork pie with a punch stars in prime time TV advert

PUBLISHED: 13:56 08 November 2020 | UPDATED: 14:06 08 November 2020

Sarah Pettegree of Bray's Cottage. The North Norfolk company has made a special pork pie featuring Moon Gazer beer which has been featured in a Not On The High Street tv advert. Picture: Ian Burt

Sarah Pettegree of Bray's Cottage. The North Norfolk company has made a special pork pie featuring Moon Gazer beer which has been featured in a Not On The High Street tv advert. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant © 2012

A Norfolk pork pie is a TV star after featuring in a prime-time advert that was watched by millions of people.

The Bray’s Cottage pork pie featuring Moongazer Ale has been appearing in a Not on the High Street advert championing independent businesses and “the magic of small things”.

The advert, which went live on Saturday November 7, premiered on a number of commercial channels including ITV1 and ITV and Channel 4, in 13 prime-time slots between 7.07pm and 9.55pm.

Sarah Pettegree, who founded Bray’s Cottage, based near Holt in 2007, said when Not on the High Street first contacted her about doing an advert it wanted to do “something unique” which gave her the opportunity to work with the Moongazer team at Norfolk Brewhouse.

She said: “Not on the High Street wanted to do something unique so we talked about various things and came up with the idea of pork pies with beer in them and I though it would very nice to do ones with a local brewery.

A Brays Cottage pork pie featuring Moongazer Ale has been appeared in a Not On The High Street Advert championing independent businesses and the magic of small things.. Picture: Denise BradleyA Brays Cottage pork pie featuring Moongazer Ale has been appeared in a Not On The High Street Advert championing independent businesses and the magic of small things.. Picture: Denise Bradley

“We’ve made the product especially for this campaign. We’ve done a [beer pork pie] in the past with other breweries so we know how to make a good one.

“You can’t just slosh a load of beer into a pork pie and hope for the best, there are crucial little secrets to make it work. We baked some off, had a taste test and thought they were nice so went with it.”

Ms Pettegree said she had really enjoyed working with Norfolk Brewhouse.

She said: “I really wanted to collaborate with Moongazer because I’ve always been very keen on the idea that food producers in Norfolk have got something very special going on.”

She said she was delighted with the advert: “I was really pleased, Not on the High Street are brilliant to work with as a small business. They have got the marketing power we could only dream of so it makes you very happy when they want to put the spotlight your way.

“[The advert] is really nice, it’s very professionally done and they have done such a beautiful job.”

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Drivers and ‘darn great camper’ park where they like at popular beach

People visiting Winterton are being reminded there is a year-round parking ban in Beach Road after motorists ignored it on Saturday (November 7). Picture: Winterton-On-Sea Facebook page

Teen climate change protester vows to stay up 100ft crane until forced to come down by ‘lack of food, water or warmth’

Numerous emergency service vehicles and officers are at the scene on Sunday morning - 24 hours after Alex Sidney climbed a Duke Street crane for an Extinction Rebellion protest Photo: Peter Walsh

New traffic calming measures being installed to slow down drivers in village

Stocks Hill in Bawburgh. Picture: Google

7 places in Norfolk for an autumnal walk

Where can you go for an autumnal walk in Norfolk and Suffolk during lockdown? Photo: Anthony Kelly

‘It’s like a ghost town’: Seaside streets remain quiet on first weekend of lockdown

Quiet Cromer as a few people are out and about during the first weekend of the second lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Norfolk fish and chip shops pick up national award

Four Norfolk fish and chip shops have been given Good Food Awards for 2021. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/SADLERC1

Restaurant gets Covid fine for not making diners sit down

Norfolk Police's assistant chief constable for Norfolk Constabulary, Julie Wvendth. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Thai restaurant named among best in country for third year in a row

Belle and Kim Steggles at Bann Thai in Cromer, which has won the Good Food Award for best restaurant for the third year in a row. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Holidays are back on the agenda as TUI announces flight schedule

TUI has announced it will be flying to tenerife (pictured) from winter 2021. Pic: Archant library

Big names go as BBC confirms regional TV and radio reshuffle

The Forum in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I wouldn’t call this a lockdown’: Hundreds bemused by second Covid clampdown

Quiet Cromer during the first weekend of the second lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Drivers and ‘darn great camper’ park where they like at popular beach

People visiting Winterton are being reminded there is a year-round parking ban in Beach Road after motorists ignored it on Saturday (November 7). Picture: Winterton-On-Sea Facebook page

Man in 70s with no underlying health conditions dies with coronavirus at N&N

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital in Colney. Picture: James Bass

FA Cup draw - all the details as King’s Lynn Town go into the hat

Sonny delight - King's Lynn Town celebrate a famous FA Cup win, courtesy of a goal from Sonny Carey Picture: Gerard Austin

Tributes to popular driving instructor, musician and sportsman

John Chandler, known as 'Notchy', died from a short illness aged 74. Picture: Martin Braybrook