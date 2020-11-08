Norfolk pork pie with a punch stars in prime time TV advert
PUBLISHED: 13:56 08 November 2020 | UPDATED: 14:06 08 November 2020
Archant © 2012
A Norfolk pork pie is a TV star after featuring in a prime-time advert that was watched by millions of people.
The Bray’s Cottage pork pie featuring Moongazer Ale has been appearing in a Not on the High Street advert championing independent businesses and “the magic of small things”.
The advert, which went live on Saturday November 7, premiered on a number of commercial channels including ITV1 and ITV and Channel 4, in 13 prime-time slots between 7.07pm and 9.55pm.
Sarah Pettegree, who founded Bray’s Cottage, based near Holt in 2007, said when Not on the High Street first contacted her about doing an advert it wanted to do “something unique” which gave her the opportunity to work with the Moongazer team at Norfolk Brewhouse.
She said: “Not on the High Street wanted to do something unique so we talked about various things and came up with the idea of pork pies with beer in them and I though it would very nice to do ones with a local brewery.
“We’ve made the product especially for this campaign. We’ve done a [beer pork pie] in the past with other breweries so we know how to make a good one.
“You can’t just slosh a load of beer into a pork pie and hope for the best, there are crucial little secrets to make it work. We baked some off, had a taste test and thought they were nice so went with it.”
Ms Pettegree said she had really enjoyed working with Norfolk Brewhouse.
She said: “I really wanted to collaborate with Moongazer because I’ve always been very keen on the idea that food producers in Norfolk have got something very special going on.”
She said she was delighted with the advert: “I was really pleased, Not on the High Street are brilliant to work with as a small business. They have got the marketing power we could only dream of so it makes you very happy when they want to put the spotlight your way.
“[The advert] is really nice, it’s very professionally done and they have done such a beautiful job.”
You may also want to watch:
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.