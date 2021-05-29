It's a knockout: Former boxer has 12th book published
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
A former boxer who got up from the canvas to become an expert on the sport has seen his 12th book published.
Ralph Oates, from North Lopham, near Diss, won 37 of 40 bantamweight bouts as a southpaw, but saw his fledgling career cut short in his teens due to shortsightedness.
He turned instead to writing, harnessing his immense knowledge of boxing to pen 11 books between 1987 and 2019.
Mr Oates was even Guinness World Records' boxing consultant for three years, supplied questions for BBC quiz show Who Dares Wins and produced a quiz for The British Boxing Board of Control Yearbook for 18 years.
And now, the historian's 12th book, A Question of Boxing, has just been published by DB Publishing.
Mr Oates has pledged to donate his royalties from the book to the Ringside Charitable Trust, which aims to look after former boxers who suffer from ill health following retirement.
