A tale of two towns - Norfolk boroughs celebrate with festive switch-on

Two towns in Norfolk celebrated Christmas with their annual Christmas light switch-on.

Hundreds of people watched the sky light up in Great Yarmouth as fireworks and Christmas illuminations marked the start of more than three weeks of festive cheer on Friday.

Crowds were entertained in the Market Square with live music before the lights were switched on by Mayor Mary Coleman.

It was a different story in Hunstanton, where around 50 people gathered to see the town light up.

An electrician lit the tree, but lights in the town’s main shopping street took 15 minutes’ coaxing before they stuttered into life.

The Christmas lights in Hunstanton for this year are switched on. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Town mayor Amanda Bosworth said the lights were from last year’s display and electricians had not been able to use new ones as they were stuck in airport customs.

She said: “The town is getting bigger and we have to work out different ways of doing things.”