'Changes how you view the world' Myleene Klass on miscarriage heartbreak

Published: 11:10 AM October 13, 2021

Norfolk-born Myleene Klass has revealed that she has lost four babies to miscarriage. - Credit: Archant

Norfolk-born musician and broadcaster Myleene Klass has shared her heart-breaking story of miscarriage in Baby Loss Awareness Week.

The former Hear'Say singer, who grew up in Gorleston, described how losing a baby has changed her perception of the world.

Ms Klass told BBC News: "It can almost turn you into someone that you don't recognise because it is all you think about.

"It changes how you view the world."

This week is Baby Loss Awareness Week which aims to give a safe place for anyone impacted by baby loss.

In the UK, it is estimated that one in four pregnancies end in loss during pregnancy or birth.

Last October, Ms Klass revealed that she had lost four babies with fiancé Simon Motson and the pain had 'turned her world upside down'.

"You walk down to theatre and you're wearing the exact same clothes that you wear when you give birth but there is nothing at the end - it's horrific," added Ms Klass.

"I think that for anyone that has been through it, it turns your world upside down."

She has three children, daughters Hero and Ava and son Apollo, who was born in 2019, however she has said on her Instagram that she is a mother to seven.

Ms Klass' documentary Myleene Klass: Miscarriage & Me airs tomorrow on W at 9pm.