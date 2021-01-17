News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Myleene Klass reveals heartbreak of miscarriage while on live radio

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 8:42 AM January 17, 2021   
Myleene Klass pictured at an event in London. She has opened up about racist abuse she suffered in Norfolk as a child. Photo: Ian West/PA Images

Myleene Klass pictured at an event in London. She has opened up about racist abuse she suffered in Norfolk as a child. Photo: Ian West/PA Images - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

Norfolk-born musician and television star Myleene Klass has opened up about the agony she felt after suffering a miscarriage while presenting a live radio programme.

Ms Klass, who grew up in Gorleston, has revealed how she went to the toilet during a break in broadcasting and realised what had happened.

Describing how she continued the radio show after calling a friend, Radio 4's Desert Island Discs presenter Lauren Laverne for support, she said: “I was on air. I went to the loo while the music was playing and there was blood everywhere. I didn't know what to do. I had one hour left of my show.”

In the Mail On Sunday, she said: “I rang Lauren Laverne and she said: 'Do one link, take a breath, come out and call me'.

“She got me through. I did the next link and called her. I would go out, sob and come back in, take a deep breath and speak. I don't know what else I would have done. I was on air.”

Myleene pictured with a photo of her as a child, at the opening of a store in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Myleene pictured with a photo of her as a child, at the opening of a store in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

The 42-year-old recently revealed on social media for Baby Loss Awareness Week that she had four miscarriages before the birth of Apollo, her son with fiancé Simon Motson, in 2019. 

The singer-turned-broadcaster, who is competing in the new series of ITV’s Dancing On Ice, also has two daughters, Ava, 13, and Hero, nine.

She said she had decided to talk about her experiences to help others.

“It is horrific. It's just unbearable, but it makes my baby like a miracle,” she said.

“If Sally from Scarborough benefits from it then that's amazing, but actually I've got two girls to raise that need their mum to be as ballsy as she thinks she is,” she added. 

Ms Klass attended Notre Dame High School in Norwich before transferring to the Cliff Park Ormiston Academy in Gorleston.

She has previously spoken about dealing with racism during her upbringing in Norfolk in the 1980s as the daughter of an Austrian father and a mother from the Philippines.

She found fame as a member of pop group Hear’say, going on to make solo albums as a classical crossover star before working for Classic FM and Smooth radio and the BBC. 

She hit the headlines in 2006 when she appeared on I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! and has since launched fashion ranges.

