Where you can sign Norfolk's books of condolences to the Queen

Books of condolence to the Queen are being opened across Norfolk - Credit: PA

Books of condolence are being set up across Norfolk so people can pay tribute to the Queen.

Councils will make the documents available so people can write messages of respect for Her Majesty.

Flags are also being flown at half mast and people have been invited to leave floral tributes at a series of sites.

NORWICH

Norwich City Council is making a book available in the Mancroft Room on the second floor of City Hall.

Anyone who would like to write in it can do so from 11am to 4pm on Friday (September 9) and from 9am to 4pm Monday to Friday, up to and including the day of the funeral.

Norwich City Council says people can leave flowers at City Hall's steps, but has urged people to remove any cellophane.

Norwich Cathedral is also opening a book of condolence.

BRECKLAND

Breckland District Council is opening a book of condolence at Elizabeth House in Dereham.

Additional books will be opened at Breckland House in Thetford and at town halls at Attleborough, Swaffham and Watton.

Those books of condolence will close at 5pm on the day after the funeral.

KING'S LYNN

A book of condolence will be opened at King’s Lynn Town Hall for people to leave a comment.

Books of condolence will also be available at King’s Lynn Minster, and in Downham Market and Hunstanton.

A designated area in the grounds of King’s Lynn Minster, by the west door, will be set up for people who wish to leave floral or other tributes.

BROADLAND

Broadland District Council will provide a book of condolence at the council's offices in Thorpe Lodge.

Floral tributes can be left on the grassed area in front of the council offices.

SOUTH NORFOLK

South Norfolk Council will have a book of condolence at their offices at South Norfolk House in Long Stratton.

Flowers can be left on the grass in front of the council offices.

NORTH NORFOLK

People wishing to pay their respects and leave tributes can do so at the district council offices in Cromer and at Fakenham Parish Church.

Condolences can also be emailed to condolence@north-norfolk.gov.uk.

People leaving tributes are urged to remove plastic wrapping and not to leave cards, teddies or candles with the floral tributes.

The floral tributes will be blessed the day after the funeral and then composted and a tributary tree will be planted.

GREAT YARMOUTH

Has yet to announce its arrangements.

NORFOLK

There will not be a book of condolence at Norfolk County Council, with people urged to email them to condolences@norfolk.gov.uk or send them by post to the Lieutenancy Office, Norfolk County Council, Martineau Lane, Norwich, NR1 2DH.

Norfolk County Council has said floral tributes can be left at County Hall, but asked people to consider donations to charity in lieu of flowers.